Cricket

'I'll definitely do it if...': Virat Kohli ready to make his acting debut but under one condition

Kohli's remarks came during his Instagram Live video session with Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri where both the athletes talked on a variety of topics.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 18, 2020, 08:15 AM IST

Team India skipper Virat Kohli has revealed that he is ready to act in his own biopic but only under one specific condition.

The record-breaking batsman claimed that if his wife Anushka Sharma, who herself is a Bollywood actor, is ready to act alongside him then only he will do the movie.

Kohli's remarks came during his Instagram Live video session with Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri where both the athletes talked on a variety of topics.

"With Anushka, I will definitely do the biopic myself," Kohli said during the interaction.

The 31-year old also complimented Anushka for making him the man that he is now.

"I wasn't this person always. I truly believe that everyone has a giving and compassionate side to them but there is always an individual that comes in your life who brings it out. For me, meeting Anushka was that moment when I started to realise that this is not all about me. Life is to look at another person and live like that," Kohli said.

"Then you become confident of who you are and you become confident of giving or being compassionate. She made me realize that the position that I am in, it is so important for me to try and change things around me for the better... If someone comes to me with a problem and if I am in a position to do it, I will always do it," he added.

Revealing some of his personal life info, Kohli added how he was very self-centred and focused on maintaining his comfort zone prior to meeting Sharma.

"Before I met her, I was very self-centred, very focused on things I wanted to do and maintain my comfort zone. The comfort zone was a big thing. When you meet a person that you love, you want to do things for the other person and you have to open up," he said.

"The constant conversations that we always had were that it is not always about thinking for yourself, it is about companionship. That is something that she taught me when she came into my life," he added.

