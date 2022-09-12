'I let my team down', Shadab Khan tweets after Sri Lanka beats Pakistan by 23 runs to win Asia cup 2022

Shadab Khan

After the defeat against Sri Lankan in the Asia Cup final, All-rounder Shadab Khan, while showing some sportsmen spirit, took the responsibility of losing the final.

Sri Lankan batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa, smashed the Pakistan bowling lineup and secured 23-run victory against Pakistan in the final on Sunday. This is the sixth time that Sri Lanka were crowned Asia Cup champions.

Sri Lanka while playing first, posted a total of 170 runs on board, despite losing early wickets, however, the favourites of the tournament, Pakistan could only score 147 runs in an attempt to chase the target. Only three players from the Pakistan side got into the double figures, while the remaining, including captain Babar, failed to perform.

Rajapaksa ended up scoring 71 runs off 45 deliveries with six boundaries and three sixes.

He shared 50+ partnerships with Hasaranga and Karunaratne and guided Sri Lanka to set a target of 171 runs. Pakistan failed to chase the score and lost the match by 23 runs.

Pakistan vice-captain took responsibility for the team's defeat against Sri Lanka in the final clash of the 2022 Asia Cup on Sunday.

"Catches win matches. Sorry, I take responsibility for this loss. I let my team down," Shadab expressed through a tweet.

Shadab also mentioned the positives for Pakistan in his post.

"Positives for the team, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz and the entire bowling attack was great. Mohammad Rizwan fought hard. The entire team tried their best. Congratulations to Sri Lanka," he added.

In the match, Shadab Khan conceded 28 runs and scalped a wicket. When it comes to batting, he scored 8 runs off 6 deliveries before getting dismissed by Theekshana.