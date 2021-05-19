'I know you're always there for me': India cricketer Priya Punia's heartfelt message after losing her mother to COVID-19

Team India women's cricketer Priya Punia's mother died due to COVID-19 on Tuesday as she urged everyone to follow the protocols against the virus.

Team India women's cricketer Priya Punia lost her mother Saroj to COVID-19 on Tuesday. Punia, who is set to go to the United Kingdom with the team and will enter into the bio-bubble with the team for two weeks quarantine. Punia took to social media to share her grief and emptiness she was feeling after she lost her mother.

Punia took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message saying that she knew she would need the strength to bear her loss.

"Today I realised why you always told me to be strong. You knew that one day I would need the strength to bear the loss of yours. I miss you mom! No matter the distance I know you are always there with me. My guiding star, my mom.. Love you always. Some truth in life are hard to accept. Your memories will never be forgotten! Rest In Peace Mom," she wrote.

She also urged everyone to understand the gravity of the situation and follow all the protocols and take precautions. "Please follow the rules and take precautions. This virus is very dangerous. Wear mask, maintain social distancing, stay safe and stay strong."

Indian women's cricket team will face off England in a one-off Test, three ODIs and three ODIs. The team will be playing a test after a gap of 7 years.

Earlier this month, Veda Krishnamurthy had lost her sister, two weeks after she had lost her mother to COVID-19.