'I know you are in better place,' Kieron Pollard on his father's passing

West Indies limited-overs skipper and Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard's father passed away on Tuesday, the cricketer confirmed through an emotional social media post.

"Rest easy, peacefully and gracefully #loveyoualways. Touched many hearts and souls . Will continue to make you proud . No more “tall boy” . I do know you are in a better place. #blessedandthankful," Pollard wrote in the post on Instagram.

Sachin Tendulkar, Chris Gayle and many other cricketers paid their condolences and joined the 33-year old in mourning his father's loss.

Indian batting great, Tendulkar, who has played alongside Pollard for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL took to Twitter and wrote, "Just got to know about the demise of your father @KieronPollard55 My deepest condolences to you & all your family members in this hour of grief. May God give you the strength to overcome this loss."

Pollard's another Mumbai Indians teammate Suryakumar Yadav, his former teammate for the same franchise South African JP Duminy and his West Indies teammates Gayle, Shai Hope, Rovman Powell, Khary Pierre, Kesrick Williams and Akeal Hosein also paid their condolences under his Instagram post.

Pollard recently led West Indies in his side's successful limited-overs series against Sri Lanka where the home side won the T20I series 2-1 and whitewashed the visitors 3-0 in the ODIs. The 33-year old will be featuring for the Mumbai Indians in the upcoming edition of the IPL.