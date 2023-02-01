'I know what to do with you next time': Sanju Samson mocks Shimron Hetmyer in his latest Instagram post

File Photo

Indian wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson, who recently returned to training after a full recovery from the knee injury he suffered during the first T20I against Sri Lanka, is taking some well-deserved time off from the national side.

A couple of days after he declared himself fit, Samson posted a picture of himself with his Harley Davidson motorcycle, seemingly taking a ride. The picture, without any caption, quickly went viral, garnering a plethora of responses from fans.

Samson's Rajasthan Royals teammate, Shimron Hetmyer, was quick to leave a comment, attempting to troll his skipper with a cheeky reply.

“Not a bad look for u @imsanjusamson… hopefully u no what to do with that machine.”

Samson, however, was ready to give it back to Hetmyer as he responded back saying, "@shetmyer hahaha Hettie...yeah and I what to do with you next time we meet !!"

Sanju Samson recently represented Team India in a match against Sri Lanka earlier this month, but unfortunately sustained a knee injury while fielding, ruling him out of the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand. Samson isn't part of the Indian team in the longer formats, hence the fans will be able to catch him in action in the IPL directly in less than two months from now.

Samson will reunite with Hetmyer for the Royals. Hetmyer, whose indiscipline cost him a place in the West Indies T20 World Cup squad, has been honing his skills in various T20 leagues. After playing for Morrisville Samp Army in the T10 League, Hetmyer is currently competing in the ongoing International League T20 for James Vince-led Gulf Giants. Hetmyer has achieved a few impressive scores in his recent innings and will be looking to continue his success in the IPL.

