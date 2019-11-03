Headlines

HomeCricket

Cricket

'I know what he can do': Gautam Gambhir reveals what effects Shakib Al Hasan's ban will have on IND-BAN series

However, the BJP leader also congratulated the tourists for agreeing to play the Delhi T20I despite how poor the air condition is in the national capital post-Diwali.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 03, 2019, 08:11 PM IST

Former Team India opener Gautam Gambhir expressed his thoughts on how Bangladesh will be feeling the absence of star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan during their three-match T20I series against India which starts on Sunday (November 3) in Delhi. 

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday handed Shakib Al Hasan a two-year ban (one year suspended) after he admitted to various failures to report corrupt approaches made to him.

"One way or other, Bangladesh are already a wicket down and India are 40 without loss as that is what Shakib is worth."  

"He was my KKR team-mate and I know what he can do on his day. Before this news came in I was quite certain that this will be a much closer series than the last one against South Africa was. Cricket is a funny game and this incident could end up galvanising the visiting team. Let us see," Gambhir wrote in his column for TOI. 

However, the BJP leader also congratulated the tourists for agreeing to play the Delhi T20I despite how poor the air condition is in the national capital post-Diwali. 

"I'd also like to congratulate Bangladesh for not making too much fuss about the pollution in the Capital," he said. "These are not ideal conditions to venture outdoors forget about playing competitive sport. So well done Tigers."

Coming back on the topic of Shakib's suspension, the former cricketer also claimed that these kinds of illegal practices keep happening because other than the IPL, other leagues fail to provide their players with enough cash. 

"With BCCI not allowing current Indian cricketers to play in any league, except IPL, other such tournaments have almost nothing for an Indian fan. Except for maybe a couple of tournaments, the other such properties are not in good shape and so are their franchise owners."

"A franchise owner is a businessman who is looking for a return on his investment. Forget about the return, I can tell you with some confidence that even his investment is not secure," Gambhir asserted. 

"So what does he do? Either he makes an exit feeling cheated. Or, as the grapevine says, he ends up bringing in an alleged 'bookie' into the ownership of his franchisee to raise some revenue albeit from corrupt practices. That is where we have incidents like the one we had with former Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan," he added. 

