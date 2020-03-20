'I know we are late': Gautam Gambhir reacts after all four rapists of Nirbhaya hanged in Tihar Jail

Former Team India opener Gautam Gambhir has expressed his thoughts after four death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case were hanged together at 5:30 am on Friday (March 20) after their last-ditch effort to stay the execution was thwarted by Delhi High court on Thursday evening.

A trial court in Delhi had on March 5 issued fresh death warrants for Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31), ordering their execution on March 20 at 5.30 am.

Gambhir took to social media and expressed his delight over the news.

"Hanged till death! Finally! I know we are late Nirbhaya. #NirbhayaJustice," Gambhir's post on Twitter read.

HERE IS THE POST:

Hanged till death! Finally! I know we are late Nirbhaya. #NirbhayaJustice — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) March 20, 2020

On Thursday evening, three of them -- Akshay Kumar Singh, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma -- moved the Delhi High Court challenging the trial court order that declined to stay their execution.

However, their plea was also dismissed by the high court which came made some harsh observation against their counsel AP Singh.

A Division Bench of Justice Manmohan and Justice Sanjeev Narula heard the plea of the three convicts who sought a stay on the execution on the ground of pendency of various legal applications in different courts.

In harsh remarks against their counsel AP Singh, the court said "There is no annexure, no affidavits, no memo of parties. There is nothing in this matter. Do you have permission to file this plea?"

On this, Singh replied that no photocopy machine was working due to coronavirus.

"Law favours those who take timely action. For two and a half years till March 4, 2020, what have you been doing? You are blaming us? It is already 10.45 pm, execution is at 5.30 am. Give us a substantive point," the bench told the lawyer.

"We're close to the time when your client will meet God. Don't waste time. We'll not be able to help you in the eleventh hour if you cannot raise an important point. You have only 4-5 hours. If you have a point then come to it," the court observed.

Six people, including a juvenile, were arrested for the crime. The juvenile was released after serving a three-year term at a juvenile home, one convict allegedly committed suicide in jail while four others were sentenced to death.