The Mumbai Indians, under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, managed to secure a narrow 20-run victory over the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 Eliminator on Friday in Mullanpur. However, the five-time champions would readily admit that they were in for a tough battle to clinch a spot in Qualifier 2 against the Punjab Kings. The Gujarat Titans put up a valiant effort to chase down a daunting target of 229, and for much of the match, the 2022 champions looked like they might just pull off an upset against MI.

Even after losing Shubman Gill in the very first over of their innings, the Titans kept pace with the required run rate, thanks to a solid partnership of 84 runs between Sai Sudharsan (80) and Washington Sundar (48) for the third wicket. As Sundar and Sudharsan built their momentum at the crease, Mumbai Indians' head coach Mahela Jayawardene, along with the entire dugout, seemed increasingly anxious, frequently sending out instructions to the team, including Jasprit Bumrah stationed at the boundary.

Jayawardene, with MI batting coach Kieron Pollard by his side attempted to communicate with Bumrah,but the pacer appeared to be in no mood to heed the advice of the former Sri Lankan World Cup hero. After a few words from Jayawardene, Bumrah was seen gesturing for the coach to relax, clearly indicating he was confident in his abilities and preferred to handle the situation his way.

During this moment, Jatin Sapru, who was commentating in Hindi, remarked, "Bumrah is essentially saying, 'Chill out, I know what I'm doing. I'm here. Just stay calm and give me a chance.'" It's worth noting that Bumrah displayed similar gestures while speaking with skipper Hardik Pandya as the Gujarat Titans were aggressively pursuing their target.

In a thrilling match where over 430 runs were scored, Bumrah shone brightly as the top bowler, finishing with impressive figures of 1/27 in his four overs. So far in the IPL 2025 season, he has claimed 18 wickets, proving to be the key bowler for the Mumbai Indians.

