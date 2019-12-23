'I know I have the talent to bat': Shardul Thakur after match-winning cameo against West Indies

India won the third and final ODI against West Indies to keep the trophy at home.

The second innings - when India had to chase - had started off good by Indian openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma. However, After their dismissal, it was Virat Kohli who handled the ship.

However, after the Indian skipper was sent back for 85 by Keemo Paul, fans and the dressing room in Cuttack had their hearts in their mouth. India still had 30 runs to chase with around 23 balls in hand. The other set batsman was Ravindra Jadeja as Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Kedar Jadhav were dismissed quickly.

But it was Shardul Thakur who took the responsibility and pressure off Jadeja. He did a bulk scoring in their crucial 7th-wicket partnership which helped India chase 316 with 8 balls to spare.

T20I series ODI series Early X-mas presents for the fans as India end 2019 on a high.#INDvWI #TeamIndia @paytm pic.twitter.com/0pevT671RF — BCCI (@BCCI) December 22, 2019

Thakur scored 17 not out off just 6 balls with two boundaries and a six. Jadeja added the finishing touches and remained unbeaten on 39 off 31 balls.

Talking about his batting, Thakur said, "If I would think about Kohli getting out, I would be under pressure. But the important thing was that there was a set batsman. The whole idea was to meet the ball. It was one of those days when I could connect well and luckily it came off.

"I know I have the talent to bat. If I can contribute these 20-25 runs when the team needs me, I would be glad. Going ahead, I would want to practice more. I would be more than glad to contribute with the bat," Shardul said after the match.

Jadeja also spoke about his thought-process during their unbroken 30-run partnership.

"I was only thinking that the wicket is nice and the ball is coming to the bat. 'Just try to bat properly, don't play silly shots, look to time the ball' - his advice to Shardul.

"There was a bit of pressure, I hadn't batted a lot in the series, but here I was under pressure to win a game. Virat just asked me to play my natural game. The score was reflecting on the scene, so I knew the situation well," Jadeja said.