KL Rahul seemed to be among the many Indian fans eager to see Karun thrive in the upcoming India vs England Tests. Rahul played alongside Karun for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025.

Karun Nair's return to India's Test squad is truly an extraordinary tale. He is the only Indian, alongside Virender Sehwag, to have scored a triple century in Tests. At 33 years old, he was anticipated to be a refined talent in a country where cricket players are ubiquitous, found on every street and in every corner. However, Nair persevered, consistently delivering impressive performances at the domestic level, ultimately showcasing his usual form in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL). He kicked off his innings with a six off the very first ball while representing the Delhi Capitals.

Nair has also rejoined the competitive scene after being chosen for India's tour of England. In the initial unofficial Test match between India A and the England Lions, he scored 204 runs, proving to the world that he still possesses the ambition to excel in cricket, particularly in the red-ball format.

In a video released by the BCCI on Thursday, Karun expressed that it felt special to receive a second chance and is eager to seize it wholeheartedly.

“Feels very special, very grateful and very fortunate to be able to get this opportunity again and really looking forward and excited to grab this opportunity with both hands. Not sure actually, I think I’ll have to experience that feeling myself and you know, just go out there and feel it for myself and I’m sure there’ll be a lot of feelings, ones that I cannot express right now and it’ll be a special feeling,” he said.

The video also features Rahul discussing Karun's impressive return to the national team, emphasizing his journey.

"I've known him for a very long time and the months that he spent here in the UK playing cricket and how hard and how lonely it was for him to be able to do all of that and come back into the Indian team. I think it is special for him, for his family, and for friends like us, who've seen his journey. So, like I said, very inspiring as well and hopefully, his experience and his learnings from playing county cricket here will hold him in good stead when he plays the Test matches," said Rahul.

If selected in India's starting lineup for the first Test against England, scheduled to take place at Headingley, Leeds, Karun will be playing his seventh international match in red-ball cricket. So far, he has accumulated 374 runs in seven innings, with 303 of those runs coming from a single innings.

