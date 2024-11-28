Following the mega-auction, Parth Jindal, co-owner of DC, shared insights into Rahul's sentiments.

KL Rahul was a highly anticipated player to watch during the IPL 2025 mega-auction, with expectations that he would surpass the 20-crore mark set by players like Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant. Having previously captained the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) from IPL 2022 to 2024, Rahul made a significant move to join the Delhi Capitals (DC) for Rs 14 crore, despite having a salary of Rs 17 crore at LSG.

Following the mega-auction, Parth Jindal, co-owner of DC, shared insights into Rahul's sentiments. In an interview with ESPNcricinfo, Jindal disclosed that he has known Rahul for an extended period and that the player expressed a desire to receive love and support from the franchise.

"He's very happy, very excited to be part of Delhi. He knows me for a long time. He's a Bangalore (Bengaluru) boy. I own Bengaluru FC (in the Indian Super League), so he's watched a few games with me," Parth said.

"I know his wife Athiya (Shetty) really well. She's been a close family friend growing up in Mumbai. So he (Rahul) was like, "I just want to play cricket. I just want to get the love and support from the franchise. I just want to get the respect and I know Parth from you, I will get that and just can't be more excited to play for a friend and let's make Delhi win. I have never won (IPL). Delhi has never won. Let's do it together."

The bidding war for Rahul in the IPL auction was intense, with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) initially leading the charge. As the bidding surpassed the 10-crore mark, Delhi Capitals (DC) entered the fray with a bold bid of Rs 11 crore. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) also joined the competition after KKR withdrew their bid.

Ultimately, it was DC who emerged victorious with a winning bid of Rs 14 crore to secure Rahul's services. Surprisingly, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) did not show any interest in bidding for the talented player. Rahul, who began his IPL career with RCB, has also represented Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings in the past.

ALSO READ| 'As if we were not suffering...': Australian PM Anthony Albanese takes a jab at Virat Kohli, gets epic reply - Watch