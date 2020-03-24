'I have told him a few things': Wriddhiman Saha opens up about his relationship with Rishabh Pant

Ever since MS Dhoni's exclusion happened from the national side, Team India have failed to find a proper replacement for him in the past year or so.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee had picked Rishabh Pant as the Dhoni's probable replacement, who failed to live up to the hype as the main man behind the stumps for the Men In Blue.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul stepped up in recent months for Team India and performed massively as the wicketkeeper-batsman in white-ball cricket.

However, the team is still yet to settle for a proper keeper in red-ball cricket. During India's Test series against New Zealand, Pant was taken ahead of Wriddhiman Saha who once again failed to deliver.

While the fans and critics have called for Saha's inclusion in the playing 11 ahead of Pant on multiple occasions but Wriddhiman has finally spoken on the relationship he shares with Rishabh.

The Bengal cricketer claimed that it's all about helping each other to improve the team's performances collectively.

"We (me and Rishabh) keep joking around. We train together and we keep talking about the game and otherwise also. He always tries to give his best. There are few things which we have had a chat about," Saha told IANS.

"I have told Rishabh a few things which he will try according to his comfort zone. He will try during training. It’s not like he will do it for one day and it will work. So, if he feels those things will work for him, he will try and implement them in his training."

"It’s not like tips. It’s a discussion. I have told him these are things I follow and it makes my job easier. You can also try them and see if it works for you. See it’s very personal. But yes, we do discuss wicketkeeping," he added.

The 35-year-old also spoke on the topic of the BCCI's decision of postponing the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to the rapid outbreak of the coronavirus across the nation.

"Life and family comes first. Then you can talk about sport. We all sacrifice a lot for the sport but eventually if a lot of people are hampered, that is not necessary," Wriddhiman said.

"So, we need to take necessary precautions. For the time being, we all have to wait and when the situation gets better, we all will look to do well in the IPL."

"We are not going out at all. People are also coming over less and even if they are, we are maintaining the required distance while talking. The child is safe. He is at home all the time and we are making sure whenever he is touched, our hands are properly sanitized," he added.

India so far has 492 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, as per the Health Ministry, while 10 people have died due to the highly contagious virus.