'I have to pinch myself': Sourav Ganguly 'feels blessed' after being elected as BCCI president

Newly appointed Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly said he feels excited with the idea of spending the next ten months as the superintendent of Indian cricket.

"It’s a special day for me," the former India skipper said at the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) ceremony at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata this Friday.

"Many of the faces I saw on my first day on this ground when I was 14, are here today for me. I feel blessed."

The "Prince of Kolkata" played 113 Test matches, 311 one-day internationals matches and captained India to 21 Test victories, has already been an administrator for his home state association.

Under Ganguly, India were able to break the 16-Test winning streak of Australia at the Eden Gardens. The match is fondly remembered as one of the greatest witnessed in the sport.

The former cricketer and commentator also headed the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for three years and will resign from his post next year in September 2020 to undergo a necessary cooling off period.

"I thank them for their support in shaping my career."

"I never dreamt I would one day lead the India team and then become the CAB president. And now, I am the BCCI president. Sometimes I have to pinch myself," he added.

Sourav's former teammates and colleagues were also present at the ceremony with Ashok Malhotra, said: "I first saw him (Sourav) in a match where, playing for Rajasthan, he thrashed our Mohun Bagan bowlers. Arun (Lal) and I knew he was meant for bigger things."

Sambaran Banerjee was the skipper of Bengal when Ganguly made his Ranji Trophy debut in the final against Delhi.

"It was not a big innings, he scored 22 coming in at No. 3," Banerjee said.

"But I remember Raj Singh Dungarpur, who was the chief selector then, coming up to me and asking ‘who is this boy?’."

Newly elected Hyderabad Cricket Association president Mohammed Azharuddin said, "I was always very famous at the Eden Gardens and people in Kolkata used to adore me. That was till Sourav came along."