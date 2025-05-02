Sreesanth had claimed that Samson was deliberately overlooked by the KCA in order to play for the Kerala team last year, resulting in his omission from the national squad.

Former Indian cricketer S Sreesanth has chosen not to provide a statement regarding his three-year suspension by the Kerala Cricket Association, citing a lack of awareness on the issue. The suspension was imposed by the KCA due to Sreesanth's alleged false and derogatory remarks about the organization's handling of Sanju Samson's exclusion from the national team for the 2025 Champions Trophy. Sreesanth had claimed that Samson was deliberately overlooked by the KCA in order to play for the Kerala team last year, resulting in his omission from the national squad.

The decision to suspend Sreesanth was made during the KCA's annual general body meeting on April 30 in Kochi, and was subsequently announced by the state cricket body through an official statement on Friday.

When approached by IANS for a response, Sreesanth declined to comment on the matter. "I'm not aware of it," Sreesanth said.

Meanwhile, Sreesanth is currently awaiting official communication from the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA). Sources indicate that he plans to pursue legal action against the three-year suspension imposed on him.

This is not the first time Sreesanth has found himself in a contentious situation. In 2023, he received a legal notice from the Legends League Cricket (LLC) Commissioner after a public outburst following an on-field altercation with the current head coach of the Indian men's team, Gautam Gambhir.

Sreesanth's previous troubles date back to his final IPL match for the Rajasthan Royals against Punjab on May 9, 2013. During that season, he was accused of involvement in spot-fixing, which ultimately led to his arrest. Despite consistently proclaiming his innocence, Sreesanth, along with Ankeet Chavan and Ajit Chandila, received a life ban.

Following a legal challenge in the Supreme Court, the life ban was overturned, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was instructed to reevaluate the punishment. Subsequently, Sreesanth's suspension was reduced to seven years, which concluded in September 2020.

Since then, Sreesanth has competed for Kerala in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2021. His final appearance in a first-class match for Kerala was against Meghalaya during the 2021-22 Ranji Trophy season.

