'I hate losing': Virat Kohli opens up on 2019 World Cup semi-final defeat to New Zealand

When the whole nation fell numb and became quite was when a victorious Team India lost in the semi-finals of the ICC World Cup 2019 by New Zealand.

India's top order was dismantled by the Kiwi bowlers. MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja did put on a valiant partnership, but, Dhoni was inches short of his crease and his wicket changed the game.

Talking to India Today, Virat Kohli spoke about the match and the emotions in the dressing room. The Indian captain he was pained with the defeat as he could not help the side get past the tricky phase.

“Do I get affected by failures. Yes, I do. Everyone does. At the end of the day, I know my team would need me. I had the feeling so strong in my heart that I am going to come not out and make India go through that tough phase [in the semi-final]. But then again, maybe that was my ego talking because how can you predict something like that? You can only have a strong feeling or maybe it was a strong desire to do something like that,” Kohli told India Today.

The skipper even spoke about losses and how he handles them. He said, "I hate losing. I don’t want to walk out and say I could have done this. When I step out on the field, it’s a privilege. When I walk out, I want to have zero energy. We want to leave behind a legacy that future cricketers will say we want to play like that".