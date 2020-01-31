'I had no choice': Manish Pandey reveals his preferred batting position for India after Wellington T20I heroics

Batsman Manish Pandey played an instrumental role during India's yet another win over New Zealand in Super Overs at the Westpac Stadium on Friday (January 31).

Pandey played an unbeaten knock of 50 runs off 36 deliveries to help put on a target score of 165 runs.

However, the cricketer has revealed that he still prefers to bat at number three instead of down the pecking order at six.

"I guess I had no choice. Batting at number five or six doesn't matter. The team has given me a role to bat at number six looking at the bowling combination of New Zealand."

"I did not get a chance to contribute in the first two games, but I am happy to do so in this match," Pandey told reporters after the conclusion of the fourth T20I," Manish told reporters during the post-match press conference.

The 30-year-old also revealed the reason why he prefers to bat as a top-order batsman by claiming it gives him more time to settle at the crease.

"I would still bat at number three, as it gives me more time. The competition is really tough here, you have to keep squeezing in. If they give you number six, you have to take it. I would like to contribute for the team whenever I can," he said.

"I have to start preparing my mind as a number six batter, there is competition up top so you have to wait for your chances."

"Today was the opportunity, you have to prepare when you are not in the team. Playing at number six is not an easy job, I think I did my job well in this match," Pandey added.

India has gained a 4-0 lead in the five-match T20I series over the hosts after another dramatic finish in Wellington.

In the Super Over, the Kiwis came out and hoisted a target score of 14 rubs for India batting first.

On the chase, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli boosted the Men In Blue to the score in just five deliveries. KL gave India the perfect start by scoring 10 runs off the first two balls before losing his wicket. Kohli, in the end, guided his side to victory with a thumping boundary.

The final T20I clash between these two sides will take place at the Bay Oval in Tauranga on February 2.