'I got plenty of time to plan': KKR spinner Kuldeep Yadav eyeing IPL 2020 to cement spot in India's T20 World Cup squad

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowler Kuldeep Yadav wants to pint down his spot in the Indian side for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup during the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The chinaman-spinner has been out of the national side for quite some time now due to injury.

“I don’t feel anything went wrong. It depends on (the) combination (the team management wants),” Kuldeep was quoted as saying by PTI.

“In New Zealand the wickets were quite different, you might have seen that there were no spin tracks in Tests. Moreover, it was not a long Test series as well.”

The 25-year-old then went on to add how the Indian head coach Ravi Shastri shows a lot of belief in him and has backed him a lot throughout the years.

“(Coach) Ravi bhai (Shastri) backs me a lot. He is open to everything. Whatever cricket I played till date, he has backed me a lot. It was a team decision keeping in mind the conditions.”

Speaking on the topic of his aims for IPL 2020, Kuldeep said that he wants to lay a mark during this year's tournament with strong performances for his side.

“I got plenty of time to plan as well. IPL is very important (for making a comeback in Indian team),” Yadav said.

“Every player wants to play more because the more you play, the more you improve. IPL is such a platform where you get to play regularly over the course of one-and-a-half months and it will in turn result in performance,” he added.

The opening match will be played between the most successful teams of IPL - defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.