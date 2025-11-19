FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Exclusive | Masti 4 director Milap Zaveri REACTS to cuts in Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani film: 'Censor board has been extremely..'

Ashes 2025-26: Full schedule, squads, timings and how to watch Australia vs England live in India

Railway Minister shares BIG update on India's bullet train project, inaugural run to cover 100 km between Surat and Vapi in...

Double disaster for South Africa! Two key players hit by injury scares before crucial Guwahati Test

SHRM India Day 2 Sparks Life-altering Discussions on the Future of Work

Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan share first glimpse of their newborn daughter Sipaara Khan; see pics

Delhi-NCR pollution: SC directs CAQM to shift sport competition to safer months, orders subsistence allowance for...

BIG win for Indian billionaire Gautam Adani as Adani company's Rs 13552 crore proposal gets nod for...

'I firmly believe...': Sourav Ganguly drops bombshell on Gautam Gambhir's future as India's Test coach

From Aaman Devgan to Vedang Raina: How Gen Z rising stars are redefining winter fashion with effortless

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kajol rents out Goregaon property to HDFC for whopping Rs..., will receive a huge sum of Rs... as monthly rent

Kajol rents out Goregaon property to HDFC for whopping Rs...

Exclusive | Masti 4 director Milap Zaveri REACTS to cuts in Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani film: 'Censor board has been extremely..'

Masti 4 director Milap Zaveri REACTS to cuts in Vivek, Riteish, Aftab film

Ashes 2025-26: Full schedule, squads, timings and how to watch Australia vs England live in India

Ashes 2025-26: Full schedule, squads, timings and how to watch Australia vs Engl

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Sara Arjun, Ranveer Singh's heroine in Dhurandhar, 20 years younger than him, was India's highest-paid child actor, her father is actor...

Meet Sara Arjun, Ranveer Singh's heroine in Dhurandhar, her father is actor...

Indian actor owns most expensive home worth Rs 800 crore; bigger than Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat, Salman Khan's Galaxy, Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa

Indian actor owns most expensive home worth Rs 800 crore

From Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha to Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli: Unique baby names of Bollywood celebrities and their meaning

Unique baby names of Bollywood celebrities and their meaning

HomeCricket

CRICKET

'I firmly believe...': Sourav Ganguly drops bombshell on Gautam Gambhir's future as India's Test coach

Sourav Ganguly has weighed in on the growing debate over Gautam Gambhir’s future as India’s Test coach, responding with a strong statement starting with “I firmly believe…”. Ganguly’s remarks come amid increasing scrutiny of India’s recent Test performances and Gambhir’s leadership approach.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 19, 2025, 04:05 PM IST

'I firmly believe...': Sourav Ganguly drops bombshell on Gautam Gambhir's future as India's Test coach
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Gautam Gambhir is currently facing significant pressure following India's unexpected loss to South Africa in the first Test, which concluded in less than three days in Kolkata on Sunday. The Indian team is at risk of enduring yet another Test series defeat on home soil. Under Gambhir's leadership, the team's performance in the Test format has not been satisfactory.

As India looks to recover and at least equal the two-match series with a stronger showing in the second Test in Guwahati, former captain Sourav Ganguly believes that it is premature to consider the potential dismissal of Gambhir as head coach. "There is no question of sacking Gautam Gambhir at this stage," he stated, commending both the coach and the captain for their "exceptional" performance in England.

"Gautam as a coach and Shubman as a captain did exceptionally well in England on good batting pitches, and I firmly believe that they can do well in India as well," he concluded.

In the wake of India's second innings collapse, where they were dismissed for just 93 runs while attempting to chase a target of 124, the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), Sourav Ganguly, made a startling claim regarding the pitch controversy. He revealed that the BCCI curators took control of the pitch merely four days prior to the match's commencement.

"No, no, I don't get involved at all," he told India Today when asked if his opinion and expertise were sought by the Indian team management before the nature of the pitch was finalised. 

"Curators from the BCCI come and take over the wickets four days before the Test match. We have our own curator (Sujan Mukherjee) as well, who's done exceptionally well for a long time. The requests are made, and you keep the requests. That's what it is."

The pitch has drawn significant criticism from both fans and former cricketers alike, primarily due to its excessive spin and inconsistent bounce observed from the very first day of play. Ganguly emphasized that the Indian team is entitled to a more favorable batting surface.

"It was not the greatest, I'll have to completely admit, and I think the top-order batting, the middle-order batting, you know, deserves a better cricketing surface. It was a full house at Eden Gardens for those three days, and I completely believe that Gautam Gambhir and his team in India must play on much better wickets than what they played at Eden Gardens," said Ganguly.

India is set to take on South Africa in the 2nd Test match in Guwahati, looking to recover from a disappointing loss. The Indian squad faced challenges against the spinners from South Africa.

Also read| From record-smasher to duck disaster: Babar Azam moves past Shahid Afridi, edges closer to all-time T20I duck record

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Exclusive | Masti 4 director Milap Zaveri REACTS to cuts in Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani film: 'Censor board has been extremely..'
Masti 4 director Milap Zaveri REACTS to cuts in Vivek, Riteish, Aftab film
Ashes 2025-26: Full schedule, squads, timings and how to watch Australia vs England live in India
Ashes 2025-26: Full schedule, squads, timings and how to watch Australia vs Engl
Railway Minister shares BIG update on India's bullet train project, inaugural run to cover 100 km between Surat and Vapi in...
Railway Minister shares BIG update on India's bullet train project, inaugural ru
Double disaster for South Africa! Two key players hit by injury scares before crucial Guwahati Test
Double disaster for South Africa! Two key players hit by injury scares before
SHRM India Day 2 Sparks Life-altering Discussions on the Future of Work
SHRM India Day 2 Sparks Life-altering Discussions on the Future of Work
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Sara Arjun, Ranveer Singh's heroine in Dhurandhar, 20 years younger than him, was India's highest-paid child actor, her father is actor...
Meet Sara Arjun, Ranveer Singh's heroine in Dhurandhar, her father is actor...
Indian actor owns most expensive home worth Rs 800 crore; bigger than Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat, Salman Khan's Galaxy, Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa
Indian actor owns most expensive home worth Rs 800 crore
From Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha to Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli: Unique baby names of Bollywood celebrities and their meaning
Unique baby names of Bollywood celebrities and their meaning
This is India's most expensive market, where shop rent starts from Rs 22000 per sq ft, Not Mumbai, Bengaluru, Gurugram, it is located in...
This is India's most expensive market, where shop rent starts from Rs 22000...
Rishab Shetty's Kantara vs Yash's KGF vs Allu Arjun's Pushpa vs Prabhas' Baahubali: Which is the most profitable South Indian franchise?
Which is the most profitable South Indian franchise?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE