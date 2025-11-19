'I firmly believe...': Sourav Ganguly drops bombshell on Gautam Gambhir's future as India's Test coach

Sourav Ganguly has weighed in on the growing debate over Gautam Gambhir’s future as India’s Test coach, responding with a strong statement starting with “I firmly believe…”. Ganguly’s remarks come amid increasing scrutiny of India’s recent Test performances and Gambhir’s leadership approach.

Gautam Gambhir is currently facing significant pressure following India's unexpected loss to South Africa in the first Test, which concluded in less than three days in Kolkata on Sunday. The Indian team is at risk of enduring yet another Test series defeat on home soil. Under Gambhir's leadership, the team's performance in the Test format has not been satisfactory.

As India looks to recover and at least equal the two-match series with a stronger showing in the second Test in Guwahati, former captain Sourav Ganguly believes that it is premature to consider the potential dismissal of Gambhir as head coach. "There is no question of sacking Gautam Gambhir at this stage," he stated, commending both the coach and the captain for their "exceptional" performance in England.

"Gautam as a coach and Shubman as a captain did exceptionally well in England on good batting pitches, and I firmly believe that they can do well in India as well," he concluded.

In the wake of India's second innings collapse, where they were dismissed for just 93 runs while attempting to chase a target of 124, the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), Sourav Ganguly, made a startling claim regarding the pitch controversy. He revealed that the BCCI curators took control of the pitch merely four days prior to the match's commencement.

"No, no, I don't get involved at all," he told India Today when asked if his opinion and expertise were sought by the Indian team management before the nature of the pitch was finalised.

"Curators from the BCCI come and take over the wickets four days before the Test match. We have our own curator (Sujan Mukherjee) as well, who's done exceptionally well for a long time. The requests are made, and you keep the requests. That's what it is."

The pitch has drawn significant criticism from both fans and former cricketers alike, primarily due to its excessive spin and inconsistent bounce observed from the very first day of play. Ganguly emphasized that the Indian team is entitled to a more favorable batting surface.

"It was not the greatest, I'll have to completely admit, and I think the top-order batting, the middle-order batting, you know, deserves a better cricketing surface. It was a full house at Eden Gardens for those three days, and I completely believe that Gautam Gambhir and his team in India must play on much better wickets than what they played at Eden Gardens," said Ganguly.

India is set to take on South Africa in the 2nd Test match in Guwahati, looking to recover from a disappointing loss. The Indian squad faced challenges against the spinners from South Africa.

