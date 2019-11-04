Headlines

'I feel touched, blessed by your unconditional support': Shakib Al Hasan finally breaks silence over ICC ban

The 32-year-old took to Facebook and shared a lengthy post for his fans where he thanked his followers for the 'unconditional support'.

DNA Web Team

Nov 04, 2019

Bangladesh star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan received a two years ban from the International Cricket Council (ICC) after the player failed to report corrupt approaches to the anti-corruption unit on October 24.

And almost a week after ICC's official statement, Shakib finally broke his silence about the verdict.

The 32-year-old took to Facebook and shared a lengthy post for his fans where he thanked his followers for the 'unconditional support'.

"To all my fans and well-wishers, let me start by saying that I have been touched and felt blessed by your unconditional support and affection during what has been a very difficult time for me and my family."

"In the last few days I have realised more than ever what it means to represent your country," Shakib wrote in his post.

"On that note, I am requesting calm and patience from all my supporters who may have felt aggrieved at the sanction imposed on me," he added.

Shakib's ban stays active till October 29, 2020, and thus he will not be eligible to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and T20 World Cup next year.

"I wish to make it very clear that the entire investigation by the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit was confidential and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) only came to know about it from me just a few days before the announcement of the sanction."

"From that point onwards, the BCB has been most supportive and understanding of my situation and I am grateful for that," his message further read.

Current national team cricketers like Mushfiqur Rahim, Mashrafe Mortaza, and even the Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have all voiced their support for the 32-year-old as well.

"I can understand why many people are offering to help and I really appreciate that. However, there is a process in place and I have accepted my ban because I felt that was the right thing to do," he said.

"My entire focus now is on returning to the cricket field and playing for Bangladesh again in 2020. Until then keep me in your prayers and heart. Thank you," Shakib concluded.

 

