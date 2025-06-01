After Rohit Sharma retired from Test cricket, there was discussion about whether Shubman Gill should take over as captain or if the selectors should support Jasprit Bumrah, who recently captained the team in Australia.

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is confident that Shubman Gill will shine as a captain during the upcoming tour of England. With Rohit Sharma stepping down, Gill has taken on the role of the new captain for the Indian Test team. His first challenge will be the five-match Test series against England, kicking off on June 20. The cricket community has largely rallied around Gill, celebrating his ascent to leadership ahead of the series. Dhawan, who has evolved as a player over the years, also encouraged the young talent to thrive in his new captaincy role.

Gill may not have a ton of experience as a Test captain, but Dhawan is confident that the young player will thrive in this new position. He pointed out that the opener has really made a mark with the Gujarat Titans in the IPL and emphasized that the cricketer has a good grasp of what resonates with the current generation.

“I feel it's a great choice. Shubman has performed really well in the IPL recently. He is a great talent and has matured — he’s been playing for the Indian team for several years now. I feel he’s the perfect candidate to take on the Test captaincy, and I’m sure he will handle it well and lead the team together. This is the new generation now — Gen Z — and I’m confident he’ll do a great job. All my best wishes to him.

Dhawan backs Mumbai Indians to lift IPL trophy

In addition, Dhawan is throwing his support behind the Mumbai Indians to snag their 6th IPL trophy this season. They recently took down the Gujarat Titans in the IPL Eliminator, moving on to Qualifier 2, where they'll be up against the Hardik Pandya-led Punjab Kings. The winner of that match will head to the final showdown against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on June 3. Commenting on the situation, Dhawan mentioned that MI is performing well and boasts a solid squad capable of clinching the title.

“This time, the IPL has been very exciting. For the finals, my support will be with Mumbai Indians. The Mumbai Indians team is playing really well — they are very balanced. The way they've gained momentum is outstanding, and they are a very strong and well-balanced team. So, I'm with Mumbai Indians,” he added.

