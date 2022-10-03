'I fear Pakistan might crash out in the first round of the T20 CWC', says Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar on Pakistan team

In preparation for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, the Pakistan cricket team and the England cricket team played a 7-match T20I series. England won the series 4-3. England won the last and final match of the seven-match T20 series against Pakistan by 67 runs.

After Pakistan's series loss against England, legendary seamer Shoaib Akhtar has reiterated his concerns regarding the Pakistani unit heading to the ICC T20I World Cup in Australia.

“I fear that this Pakistan team can go out of the world cup in the first round itself," said the former quick on his youtube channel.

“Pakistan middle order isn’t good. If the openers don’t perform, the middle order gets under pressure. This is not the way to go into a world cup if you want to win it. It is very sad", said the 47-year-old.

Akhtar, who had issues with the team selection, expressed his frustration with the selector Mohammed Wasim and coach Saqlain Mushtaq after the team for the big event was announced.

“The problem was in the middle order but the selectors overlooked it and didn’t make any changes in the middle order", the Rawalpindi Express had said a couple of weeks earlier.

Pakistan are included in Group B, which includes Bangladesh, South Africa, India and two other qualifiers. Pakistan will play their first match against India at the MCG on October 23. It is the biggest match of the competition. Tickets have already been sold out as well.