'I eat to 90 per cent of my stomach's capacity': Virat Kohli reveals how diet helps his peak fitness

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has set the standards for himself in terms of fitness, as he remains one of the fittest players in the Indian dressing room. He has undergone an incredible transformation, from a young player who used to love 'butter chicken', Kohli's journey to becoming the Indian captain, and maintaining a strict diet to help prolong his career, is there for all to see and take inspiration from.

The 33-year-old was one of the first Indian captains to set the bar incredibly high, not just in terms of his performances, but with his sheer dedication towards becoming a fitter and leaner mean machine.

In a recent interview with the Indian Express, Kohli opened up on how he maintained a strict plan, despite being a foodie, which has helped him remain at his peak for so many years.

The talismanic batsman revealed that he has a clear plan when it comes to what he consumes, and what he doesn't.

"There was a time when I didn't focus on diet and fitness but in the past few years, I have really changed the way I eat and have become more disciplined. I try to always have an absolute awareness of my food intake. The dos and don'ts for me are quite simple — no processed sugar, no gluten," said Kohli.

He further revealed how certain eating habits and patterns also helped him stay at the top of his fitness game.

"I also avoid dairy as much as possible. Another trick that has helped me keep my health in check is to eat to 90 per cent of my stomach's capacity. For a foodie like me, all of these things are not easy but at the end of the day, when you start seeing positive changes in your body, staying healthy truly becomes an addiction," he added.

"So, I make sure to stick to what I need to do whether it's my diet, fitness routines, making sure that I don't miss some repetitions or a couple of sets in the gym, or that I don't snack on things which are not good for me. All these changes make you realise you can go beyond a limit and push yourself to be the best version of you," Kohli continued.

The Delhi-born batsman will next be seen in action on August 28, as India open their Asia Cup 2022 campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan.