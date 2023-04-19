'I don't want to..': MS Dhoni drops major retirement hint post IPL 2023 - Watch

MS Dhoni (File Photo)

The IPL 2023 has been in full swing for the past three weeks, and one team that has been turning heads is the Chennai Super Kings. However, the question on everyone's mind is whether this will be the last season for CSK's skipper, MS Dhoni, in the IPL.

Despite retiring from all forms of international cricket in 2020, Dhoni continues to play for CSK in the IPL, even at the ripe age of 41. But, it seems that Dhoni may have finally hinted at his retirement.

During a recent fan event for the Chennai Super Kings, MS Dhoni dropped a massive hint when someone asked about his retirement plans. In typical Dhoni fashion, he did not give an explicit answer, but rather cheekily stated that there is still plenty of time to make a decision and that he does not want to put head coach Stephen Fleming under any pressure.

"There is lots of time to take that call. Right now, we have lots of games, and the coach will be under pressure if I say anything. I don't want to put pressure on him," said MS Dhoni.

MS Dhoni has been an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) since its inception in 2008, when the team bought him for a whopping Rs 6 crore in the inaugural auction. It will undoubtedly be an emotional moment if Dhoni decides to retire.

Despite not playing at the highest level of cricket regularly, Dhoni has left an indelible mark on the IPL 2023. He has played some crucial innings lower down the order, with a strike rate of over 210, proving his mettle with the bat.

Under his astute leadership this season, the Chennai Super Kings have climbed up to third place on the table, winning three out of their five games and accumulating 6 points on the board.

