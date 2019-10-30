'I don’t think India played a pink ball Test before': Bangladesh coach sees 'great opportunity' to win

India and Bangladesh will be facing each other in Kolkata’s day-night Test starting November 22.

However, India’s inexperience of playing with the pink ball may work in Bangladesh’s favour, believes touring team’s head coach Russell Domingo.

With neither team ever played a day-night Test before, Domingo is excited by the very idea of both teams beginning a new era.

“As a coach I think it’s a great opportunity. I don’t think India played a pink ball Test before, we too haven’t played a pink ball Test either. It’s going to be a massive occasion at the Eden Gardens. It will be a new experience for both teams. So we’re very excited,” Domingo said, according to PTI.

“We know India is a good Test team. Probably they are the number one team in the world, but there will be uncertainty among players of both the teams of playing a pink ball Test. Both teams don’t quite know what to expect, so it could work in our advantage, could work in our favour.

“It’s going to be a great occasion under lights in Kolkata against one of the best team of all formats. So we’re really looking forward to the challenge. For sure there will be challenges because we’re not going to have a lot of time to prepare with a pink ball,” Domingo said.

“It’ll be the same for both the teams, not a lot of preparation time, but an exciting event. It’s new for both of the teams, so it can get the teams a little bit closer. And just the way the game is going, we’ve got to look at trying new things at certain times. As I said, we haven’t done much of it, but sometimes change is the best thing.”

The first-ever day-night Test was played between Australia and New Zealand at the Adelaide Oval in November 2015 and even though 13 more have taken place since India have always refrained from playing with the pink ball under lights.

However, new BCCI president Sourav Ganguly mentioned how conducting a D/N Test in India was on his agenda.

The former captain made his first big decision when the board announced on Tuesday that the second of the two Tests between India and Bangladesh would be played under floodlights at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.

Domingo, however, admitted that there were a few concerns when the announcement was made due to Bangladesh’s lack of time for preparation.

“I’ve spoken to the players. For sure there were some concerns. Some guys actually said ‘we don’t know what to expect. A little bit of preparation is needed, there will be only two-three days between the first and the second Test. How much time are we going to have to get used to it?”

“(But) during my time with South Africa, we played a pink ball match in Adelaide. We had a warm-up game before that with a pink ball, we had a few sessions. It’s a little bit less time this time for India,” he said according to PTI.

“I’ve got some experience with the pink ball. Hopefully, we can share that information (with the players). But our first focus will be on the opening Test and once that’s completed, we will work with the pink ball.”