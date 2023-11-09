Headlines

'I don't talk...there is a big difference': Yuvraj Singh opens up on his equation with Virat Kohli

Kohli and Yuvraj shared a strong bond on the cricket field, but unfortunately, their communication has been limited since Yuvraj's retirement in 2019.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 04:31 PM IST

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has revealed that he doesn't have much contact with Virat Kohli due to the latter's busy schedule. These two cricket superstars were instrumental in India's victory in the 2011 ODI World Cup, which took place on home soil.

Kohli and Yuvraj shared a strong bond on the cricket field, but unfortunately, their communication has been limited since Yuvraj's retirement in 2019. Yuvraj's last appearance for the Indian team was in June 2017. In contrast, Kohli, who recently celebrated his 35th birthday, is currently a member of India's 2023 ODI World Cup squad.

During a recent appearance on the TRS podcast, Yuvraj was asked about the nature of his current relationship with Kohli.

The former India all-rounder candidly replied: “I don’t disturb him because he is busy. We knew the young Virat Kohli as Cheeku. Today’s Cheeku is Virat Kohli, so there is a big difference.”

The 41-year-old individual proceeded to commend Kohli for introducing a fitness culture within the Indian team and establishing a standard for others to follow.

“We all wanted to become a fit team but when Kohli became the captain there was a big difference. He set a benchmark,” Yuvraj stated.

The former Indian all-rounder was awarded the Player of the Tournament title in the 2011 World Cup for his exceptional all-round performance. He scored an impressive total of 362 runs and took 15 wickets.

During the aforementioned interview, Yuvraj clarified that he and MS Dhoni were never best friends, and their camaraderie was confined solely to the cricket field.

"Me and Mahi are not close friends. We were friends because of cricket, we played together. Mahi's lifestyle was very different from me, so we were never close friends, we were only friends because of cricket. When me and Mahi went on the ground, we gave more than 100% to our country. In that, he was captain, I was vice-captain. When I came into the team, I was 4 years junior. When you are captain and vice-captain, there will be decision differences,” he had commented.

Dhoni served as the captain of the team that emerged victorious in the 2011 ODI World Cup, triumphing over Sri Lanka in a thrilling final. Additionally, Yuvraj played a pivotal role as a key member of the squad led by Dhoni, which clinched the 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa.

