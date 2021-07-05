'I don't look to please people': Indian captain Mithali Raj on criticism of her strike rate

Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj, on Saturday, became the highest run-scorer in the history of women's cricket across formats surpassing former England captain and leading run-scorer Charlotte Edwards's run-tally of 10,273 runs.

Mithali Raj reached the milestone on her way to an unbeaten match-winning knock of 75 runs, which helped the visiting Indian team beat the England side in the final game of the three-match ODI series and avoid the whitewash after the hosts won the first two matches.

Criticised in the first two games for her strike rate, Mithali Raj was asked about the same in the post-match press conference of the third ODI and she replied saying that her focus is on fulfilling her responsibilities for the team rather than seeking 'validation from people'.

“I do read that the criticism is about my strike rate, but as I have said earlier also, I don’t seek validation from people. I’ve played for a long time and I know that I have a certain responsibility in the team. I don’t look to please people,” Mithali said.

“I’m here to play the role that is assigned to me by the team management. When you’re chasing a target you pick your bowlers, you pick your length, you pick the areas. Because I’m in a good flow, I need to make the best use of me in the middle and the entire batting unit revolves around me,” the 38-year old added.

Although her strike rate remained on the lower side, Mithali's exceptional form continued as she finished the series with 206 runs in total averaging 103, with the highest in the last game. In 11 Test matches, 217 ODIs and 89 T20Is, Mithali has scored 669, 7304 and 2364 runs respectively.

England women will now lock horns with the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian team in the T20Is starting July 9 in Northampton.