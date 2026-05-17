FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Tom Holland says leaving alcohol has made him 'much more confident': 'My career has blossomed in a really lovely way'

Tom Holland says leaving alcohol has made him 'much more confident'

SWA Awards 2026: Aditya Dhar, Aryan Khan earn major nominations for Dhurandhar, The Ba***ds of Bollywood; details inside

SWA Awards 2026: Aditya, Aryan nominated for Dhurandhar, Ba***ds of Bollywood

‘I don’t care if he is 15 or 14’: Ravi Shastri sends clear message to BCCI on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Ravi Shastri sends clear message to BCCI on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shreyas Iyer to join elite 100-match club in PBKS vs RCB clash: Check top 5 Indians with most IPL outings

Shreyas to play his 100th IPL match: Top 5 Indian players with most outings

Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters over the years: Shool, Aligarh, The Family Man

Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters

Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth, all about the actress

Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth

HomeCricket

CRICKET

‘I don’t care if he is 15 or 14’: Ravi Shastri sends clear message to BCCI on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Ravi Shastri has made his stance clear on young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, insisting age should not become a talking point if talent is evident. The former India head coach also delivered a direct message to the BCCI while backing the teenager’s potential and future prospects.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 17, 2026, 04:21 PM IST

‘I don’t care if he is 15 or 14’: Ravi Shastri sends clear message to BCCI on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Courtesy: BCCI
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ravi Shastri isn’t holding back—he wants teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the Indian team right now. At just 15, Sooryavanshi has been tearing up white-ball cricket, hammering two centuries in the IPL against some of the best bowlers in the business. And yet, the debate keeps going: should he have to prove himself more before making his India debut? Shastri isn’t buying it.

“People keep saying, is he 15, 16, maybe 14? Honestly, who cares? Just look at the way he’s batting. He’s taking on everyone—guys twice his age, sometimes even older—and it doesn’t bother him,” Shastri told Sanjana Ganesan on The ICC Review.

“He’s absolutely in the mix. With India touring Ireland for two T20Is in June and all these series coming up, I’d put him in right away.

“Let me be clear: if you really want to fast-track a young talent, T20 is where you do it, and this kid is more than ready.

Also read| IPL 2026 qualification race explained: What each franchise needs to reach playoffs

“Right now, Sooryavanshi could probably walk into several international teams. You just see the energy—he plays with a spark you can’t ignore.”

The numbers back him up. Sooryavanshi just joined the India A squad for an ODI tri-series with Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. After that, it’s Ireland for two T20Is, followed by a tour of England for more white-ball games.

In IPL 2026, he’s racked up 440 runs in 11 games, averaging 40 with a ridiculous strike rate of 236.56. He smashed 103 off just 37 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad and leads the season with 40 sixes. Last year, he made a 35-ball hundred against Gujarat Titans. In the Under-19 World Cup final, he went berserk—175 off 80 against England in Harare. And he’s already the youngest player ever to hit a List A hundred, which he did for Bihar last year.

Tonight, all eyes are on him again as he faces Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. With Shastri’s words ringing in his ears, don’t be surprised if Sooryavanshi chalks up a few more records before the night’s over.

Also read| 'He was hitting sixes to the roof': Sourav Ganguly reveals how he noticed MS Dhoni early

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Tom Holland says leaving alcohol has made him 'much more confident': 'My career has blossomed in a really lovely way'
Tom Holland says leaving alcohol has made him 'much more confident'
Delhi to face severe heatwave in coming days, temperature may hit 45 degree Celsius: How to protect yourself?
Delhi to face severe heatwave in coming days: How to protect yourself?
SWA Awards 2026: Aditya Dhar, Aryan Khan earn major nominations for Dhurandhar, The Ba***ds of Bollywood; details inside
SWA Awards 2026: Aditya, Aryan nominated for Dhurandhar, Ba***ds of Bollywood
‘I don’t care if he is 15 or 14’: Ravi Shastri sends clear message to BCCI on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Ravi Shastri sends clear message to BCCI on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
IPL 2026 qualification race explained: What each franchise needs to reach playoffs
IPL 2026 qualification race explained: What each franchise needs to reach playof
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Shreyas Iyer to join elite 100-match club in PBKS vs RCB clash: Check top 5 Indians with most IPL outings
Shreyas to play his 100th IPL match: Top 5 Indian players with most outings
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters over the years: Shool, Aligarh, The Family Man
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth, all about the actress
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth
From Love & War to Varanasi: 5 anticiapted movies from Indian cinema that can become global sensation in 2027
From Love & War to Varanasi: 5 anticiapted movies that will make Indian cinema
Alia Bhatt Stuns At Cannes 2026: From fairytale gowns to Indian couture; look at her 5 dazzling outfits
Alia Bhatt Stuns At Cannes 2026: From fairytale gowns to Indian couture
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement