‘I don’t care if he is 15 or 14’: Ravi Shastri sends clear message to BCCI on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Ravi Shastri has made his stance clear on young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, insisting age should not become a talking point if talent is evident. The former India head coach also delivered a direct message to the BCCI while backing the teenager’s potential and future prospects.

Ravi Shastri isn’t holding back—he wants teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the Indian team right now. At just 15, Sooryavanshi has been tearing up white-ball cricket, hammering two centuries in the IPL against some of the best bowlers in the business. And yet, the debate keeps going: should he have to prove himself more before making his India debut? Shastri isn’t buying it.

“People keep saying, is he 15, 16, maybe 14? Honestly, who cares? Just look at the way he’s batting. He’s taking on everyone—guys twice his age, sometimes even older—and it doesn’t bother him,” Shastri told Sanjana Ganesan on The ICC Review.

“He’s absolutely in the mix. With India touring Ireland for two T20Is in June and all these series coming up, I’d put him in right away.

“Let me be clear: if you really want to fast-track a young talent, T20 is where you do it, and this kid is more than ready.

Also read| IPL 2026 qualification race explained: What each franchise needs to reach playoffs

“Right now, Sooryavanshi could probably walk into several international teams. You just see the energy—he plays with a spark you can’t ignore.”

The numbers back him up. Sooryavanshi just joined the India A squad for an ODI tri-series with Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. After that, it’s Ireland for two T20Is, followed by a tour of England for more white-ball games.

In IPL 2026, he’s racked up 440 runs in 11 games, averaging 40 with a ridiculous strike rate of 236.56. He smashed 103 off just 37 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad and leads the season with 40 sixes. Last year, he made a 35-ball hundred against Gujarat Titans. In the Under-19 World Cup final, he went berserk—175 off 80 against England in Harare. And he’s already the youngest player ever to hit a List A hundred, which he did for Bihar last year.

Tonight, all eyes are on him again as he faces Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. With Shastri’s words ringing in his ears, don’t be surprised if Sooryavanshi chalks up a few more records before the night’s over.

Also read| 'He was hitting sixes to the roof': Sourav Ganguly reveals how he noticed MS Dhoni early