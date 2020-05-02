'I do not become dependent on him but...': Rishabh Pant reveals MS Dhoni's influence on his career

Team India cricketer Rishabh Pant has revealed how MS Dhoni is like a mentor to him and the former skipper always helps him on and off the field.

Pant's comments came during an Instagram Live session conducted by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals (DC).

"He is like a mentor to me. He helps me on and off the field. He gives me hints and tries that I figure things out myself so that I do not become dependent on him but he also does not just back off from it," Pant said during the session.

The southpaw also added how India captain Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina also helped him massively and picked Dhoni as his "favourite batting partner".

"Although my favourite batting partner is Mahi Bhai, we get very few chances to bat together. When Mahi Bhai is there, everything feels sorted out as you just have to follow his plan," he said.

"There is Virat, Rohit, whenever you bat alongside seniors, it is a different experience," Pant added.

Pant last played for India during their two-match Test series defeat against New Zealand earlier this year on away turf.

The wicketkeeper-batsman is often criticised by fans and critics for his over-aggressive and carefree batting style.

Earlier in the year, KL Rahul replaced Pant as Men In Blue's wicketkeeper-batsman in red-ball cricket during India's home series against Australia.

The wicketkeeper-batsman still remains a key part of the Delhi Capitals side for the 13th season of IPL, which BCCI decided to suspend until further notice, as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in India.