'I didn’t know anyone in the BCCI' says Harbhajan Singh on why he never led Team India

Former legendary spinner Harbhajan Singh, who announced his retirement from all formats in December last year has opened up on why he never got the chance to lead Team India. In a recent interview, Harbhajan revealed that he did not have strong connections within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Harbhajan also added that he feels he was 'capable' enough to lead India, but maintains that he doesn't have any 'regrets' regarding the same. The 'Tubanator' who pulled down curtains on a decorated playing career of two decades has previously stated that he did not have the backing of BCCI in the latter stages of his career.

The Jalandhar-born spinner made his bow for Team India under the captaincy of Mohammed Azharuddin in 1998. His career blossomed under the leadership of former skipper and current BCCI supremo Sourav Ganguly, while Harbhajan ended his career under the tenure of MS Dhoni.

While he may never have gotten the chance to lead Team India, 'Bhajji' did lead Indian Premier League (IPL) team Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Champions League in 2011.

Speaking in an interview with Cricketnext.com, Harbhajan said, "Oh yes! That is also an achievement that no one talks about – my captaincy. I didn’t know anyone in the BCCI; someone who could push my case because it is required (for the national captaincy). If you are not among the favourites of someone, you don’t get such honours."

"But, let’s leave that topic. I know I was capable enough (to lead) as we used to guide a lot of captains. No big deal if I was an India captain or not. No regrets either if I didn’t become the captain for my country. I was always happy to serve the nation as a player," he added further.

As per various media reports, Harbhajan Singh is expected to take up a coaching role within one of the IPL teams after having represented three IPL franchises over 14 years. In his playing career, the 41-year-old has amassed 711 international wickets in 367 matches across all formats.