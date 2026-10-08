'I didn't feel like eating': Nana Patekar’s viral remark on Virat Kohli resurfaces as fans pay tribute to the late actor

Nana Patekar’s heartfelt remark about Virat Kohli has resurfaced online following the veteran actor’s death. In the throwback video, Patekar revealed how deeply Kohli’s dismissals affected him, saying he would lose his appetite if the star batter got out early.

Thursday cast a shadow over India as the legendary Nana Patekar, a towering figure in cinema, passed away at 75. Discovered unconscious in his Dona Paula, Goa residence, he was transported to Manipal Hospital, where medical professionals made valiant efforts to save him for approximately 45 minutes before his death was confirmed. Launching his illustrious career with the 1978 film Gaman, Patekar carved out an extraordinary legacy as a defining presence in Hindi and Marathi cinema. Whether commanding the screen as a menacing antagonist in 'Parinda' and 'Agni Sakshi' or showcasing his brilliant comedic prowess in 'Welcome', Patekar consistently delivered performances that captivated audiences.

As the nation mourns this cinematic icon, a resurfaced video circulating on social media captures Patekar expressing his deep affection for Indian cricket star Virat Kohli.

In the widely-shared clip, Patekar enthusiastically declared, "Virat ek aisa player hai jise main bahut chahta hu. Agar Virat jaldi out ho jata hai toh mujhe khaana khaane ki iccha nahi hoti. (Virat Kohli is my favourite. When he gets out early, I don't like to eat food)."

Today Virat Kohli lost one of his biggest supporter in the world He was just a mad mad fan of virat kohli just like us , we gonna truly miss you Nana sir Om shanti to the soul of Nana Patekar https://t.co/vVZdCW1GCl — Harsh shekhawat (@wordofshekhawat) October 8, 2026

Tributes from the cricket fraternity

Retired Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan expressed his condolences for Nana Patekar's passing on Thursday, celebrating him as an exceptionally gifted performer whose contributions would continue to resonate with future audiences.

Through an X post, Dhawan honored Nana Patekar, recognizing his remarkable talent and enduring influence on generations to come.

"Indian cinema has lost a truly special talent today. Nana Patekar saab, your work will continue to inspire generations. Om Shanti." Shikhar Dhawan said.

⁠Indian cinema has lost a truly special talent today. Nana Patekar saab, your work will continue to inspire generations. Om Shanti. https://t.co/LNcJpnTVUB — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) October 8, 2026

Former India batter Ajinkya Rahane similarly extended his respects to Patekar. "Nana Patekar ji was a truly remarkable actor whose work has inspired and entertained generations. Very sad to hear about his passing. May his soul rest in peace," said Rahane.

Nana Patekar ji was a truly remarkable actor whose work has inspired and entertained generations. Very sad to hear about his passing. May his soul rest in peace. — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) October 8, 2026

Cricket sensation Virat Kohli honored Patekar as a "true legend of Indian cinema" in an X message, stating: “His work and legacy will live on for generations. Rest in peace, Nana Patekar ji. Om Shanti.” Former cricketer Suresh Raina also paid tribute, stating: “An era ends with the passing of a true legend. Nana Patekar ji — your powerful performances, honesty and simplicity made you one of Indian cinema’s most unforgettable artists. You will always be remembered.”

A true legend of Indian cinema. His work and legacy will live on for generations. Rest in peace, Nana Patekar ji. Om Shanti. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 8, 2026

Nana Patekar passed away on Thursday following a severe cardiac arrest in Goa. He was rushed to Manipal Hospital, where the medical team worked tirelessly to resuscitate him for roughly 45 minutes, but their efforts proved unsuccessful. Dr Shekhar Salkar, Head of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, announced the tragic news.

According to Dr Salkar's account, Patekar had contacted a friend around 2:30 am to inform him of his illness. The friend made his way to Patekar's residence by approximately 4 am.

At 75 years old, Patekar was a celebrated personality in both Hindi and Marathi film industries. His acting journey commenced with the 1978 film Gaman and flourished through memorable performances in Parinda, Prahar, Angaar, Krantiveer, Tiranga, Khamoshi and Ab Tak Chhappan. Throughout his later years, he maintained an active presence in cinema.

His most recent projects included Housefull 5, which starred Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, and Riteish Deshmukh. Patekar also took on a police officer role in Vishal Bhardwaj's O Romeo, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, and delivered a brief appearance in Subedar, headlined by Anil Kapoor and Radhika Madan.

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