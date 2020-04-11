'I could not wait': Priyanka Raina gives Suresh Raina fresh haircut amid coronavirus lockdown

As the coronavirus outbreak has brought all sports activities to a halt, players are practising social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic. The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the governments all around are urging people to stay at home.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Suresh Raina received a fresh fade from his wife, Priyanka, as the cricketer no longer could cope with his long hair anymore.

Raina took to social media on Saturday (April 11) to showcase his new hairstyle. The rapid spread of the virus worldwide has started seeing its serious impacts.

Also read Is MS Dhoni still good enough to get in the Indian side? Nasser Hussain gives verdict

India has imposed a 21-day lockdown till April 14 to combat the spread of novel coronavirus.

"I could not wait any longer thanks for helping me @_PriyankaCRaina #haircut #doityourself," Suresh captioned his post on Twitter.

HERE IS THE PIC:

As cases of coronavirus see a huge increase across the country, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday intensified the testing strategy for COVID-19 cases, especially in hotspots and evacuees centres that have been identified by the central government.

Prime Minister Modi has said that he has received suggestions from experts and all of them have recommended the extension of nationwide lockdown in India.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 7447 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country and 239 fatalities have been reported.