Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

BIG move by BSNL as it rolls out new plan for just Re 1; check validity, offer, data limit and more

Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Kulgam

'I could have pushed myself...': Yuzvendra Chahal shares deep regret over MS Dhoni’s emotional last game for India

Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey, Rani Mukerji: How much money 71st National Film Awards 2025 winners will receive

Elon Musk's Tesla set to open 1st charging station in India on...; check charging speed, price

India acknowledges ties with US has 'weathered several challenges', expresses commitment to take relationship...

'She looks so cute': Viral video shows little girl’s delightful reaction to meeting real-life policeman

Vikrant Massey dedicates National Award to marginalised people in society: 'A 20-year-old boy's dream has come true'

No India-Pakistan showdown at LA28? Olympic cricket qualification system casts doubts on fiercest rivalry

Natasha Poonawalla stuns in leather blouse, modern saree fusion; see pics here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
BIG move by BSNL as it rolls out new plan for just Re 1; check validity, offer, data limit and more

BIG move by BSNL as it rolls out new plan for just Re 1; check validity

Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Kulgam

Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Kulgam

'I could have pushed myself...': Yuzvendra Chahal shares deep regret over MS Dhoni’s emotional last game for India

Yuzvendra Chahal shares deep regret over MS Dhoni’s emotional last game for Ind

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
12th Fail, Jawan, Animal, Ullozhukku, Parking, Sam Bahadur: Where to watch 71st National Awards 2025-winning films on OTT

12th Fail, Jawan: Where to watch 71st National Awards 2025-winning films on OTT

Meet Mrunal Thakur, TV actress who became a Bollywood star, now lives luxuriously, has swanky car collection, her net worth is...

Mrunal Thakur turns 32: Peek inside actress's net worth, car collection, more

From Ajay Devgan, Jaideep Ahlawat to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet India's highest-paid OTT actors

Ajay Devgan to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet 8 of India's highest paid OTT actors

HomeCricket

CRICKET

'I could have pushed myself...': Yuzvendra Chahal shares deep regret over MS Dhoni’s emotional last game for India

In the 2019 World Cup semi-final, India needed 240 runs to win. Dhoni kept India in the game with a solid 50 off 72 balls, but his late run-out sealed their fate.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 01, 2025, 10:06 PM IST

'I could have pushed myself...': Yuzvendra Chahal shares deep regret over MS Dhoni’s emotional last game for India

TRENDING NOW

Yuzvendra Chahal, the Indian leg-spinner, recently spoke about a regret from his career: his performance in MS Dhoni's last game for India. Years after the 2019 World Cup semi-final, where India lost to New Zealand, he shared his thoughts. On the Raj Shamani podcast, Chahal recalled the important match, remembered by many fans because of Dhoni's run-out. Chahal, who played in the game, said that his bowling wasn't as good as it should have been.

"It was Mahi bhai's (MS Dhoni's) last match. I truly feel I could have done better," Chahal shared, his voice carrying a genuine tone of regret. "That feeling still stays with me. I could have pushed myself a bit more, maybe bowled a touch better, and perhaps given away 10-15 fewer runs."

In the 2019 World Cup semi-final, India needed 240 runs to win. Dhoni kept India in the game with a solid 50 off 72 balls, but his late run-out sealed their fate. Chahal struggled with the ball, conceding 63 runs in his 10 overs. His economy rate of over six made him India's most expensive bowler in that important match.

"Sometimes, when you're in the thick of it, things happen so fast you don't get a moment to truly think," Chahal reflected, attempting to explain the intensity of the situation. "I believe if I had been just a bit calmer, I could have performed even better. I certainly gave my all, but it was a semi-final, a massive stage, and on such occasions, you need to find that extra 10-15% within yourself."

Dhoni made his retirement from international cricket public in August 2020, a little more than a year after the World Cup semi-final. For Chahal, who first played for India under Dhoni in 2016, that match clearly meant a great deal to him. While Chahal had many years of good performances in white-ball cricket, the Indian team management didn’t pick him after August 2023, and he wasn’t even on the roster for the 2023 ODI World Cup. He did come back for the 2024 T20 World Cup, but he didn’t get to play in any games and later was off the team.

Also read| No India-Pakistan showdown at LA28? Olympic cricket qualification system casts doubts on fiercest rivalry

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
BCCI announces India U19 squad for Australia tour, this CSK star to lead team, Vaibhav Suryavanshi added to...
BCCI announces India U19 squad for Australia tour, this CSK star to lead team, V
Indian traveller gets 5-year Schengen visa in 4 days, internet asks how
Indian traveller gets 5-year Schengen visa in 4 days, internet asks how
New Baba Vanga's July 2025 Tsunami prophecy came true as 8.8 magnitude quake hits Russia? Netizens say, 'No one expected...'
New Baba Vanga's July 2025 Tsunami prophecy came true? Netizens say...
Mukesh Ambani's SUPERHIT Reliance Jio plans under Rs 300: Unlimited calls, 100 SMS, JioCloud, Jio TV and other benefits
Reliance Jio plans under Rs 300: Unlimited calls, 100 SMS, JioCloud, Jio TV
Meet Daya Nayak, Mumbai Police 'encounter specialist' promoted to ACP rank, he inspired THIS Bollywood film
Meet Daya Nayak, 'encounter specialist' promoted to ACP rank
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
12th Fail, Jawan, Animal, Ullozhukku, Parking, Sam Bahadur: Where to watch 71st National Awards 2025-winning films on OTT
12th Fail, Jawan: Where to watch 71st National Awards 2025-winning films on OTT
Meet Mrunal Thakur, TV actress who became a Bollywood star, now lives luxuriously, has swanky car collection, her net worth is...
Mrunal Thakur turns 32: Peek inside actress's net worth, car collection, more
From Ajay Devgan, Jaideep Ahlawat to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet India's highest-paid OTT actors
Ajay Devgan to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet 8 of India's highest paid OTT actors
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion
Kiara Advani: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE