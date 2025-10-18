'I could have led ODI side if...': Suryakumar Yadav drops bombshell after Rohit Sharma’s sacking

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi metro passengers ALERT! DMRC revises timings on Diwali, Choti Diwali, last train to depart at..., check metro schedule to Noida, Ghaziabad

Salman Khan celebrates 12 years of Being Human, shares family photos featuring Malaika Arora, Seema Sajdeh: 'Family that continues to grow'

Nobel Prize: Why Alfred Nobel did not include mathematics in his list of awards

Defence minister Rajnath Singh flags of first batch of BrahMos missiles, says 'Lucknow unit turnover to touch Rs 30000000000...'

China Eastern Airlines to resume flights between Delhi, Shanghai from..., check routes, timings and more

Rohit Sharma breaks silence on ODI World Cup 2027 plans amid future speculation

When will India receive 'good news' on tariffs? Commerce minister Piyush Goyal says, 'Have said many times...'

Happy Chhoti Diwali 2025: 25+ best wishes, messages, quotes to share on festival of lights with your loved ones

BIG BLOW to NDA in Bihar, Chirag Paswan's LJP(RV) candidate Seema Singh's nomination from Marhaura rejected ahead of elections due to...

Dhanteras 2025 shubh muhurat: Date, puja timings, city-wise timings, significance and more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Delhi-NCR: Delhi's air quality remains 'poor' for fifth consecutive day ahead of Diwali, Ghaziabad worst; check here

Delhi-NCR: Delhi's air quality remains 'poor' for fifth consecutive day

Delhi metro passengers ALERT! DMRC revises timings on Diwali, Choti Diwali, last train to depart at..., check metro schedule to Noida, Ghaziabad

Delhi metro passengers ALERT! DMRC revises timings on Diwali, last train to...

Salman Khan celebrates 12 years of Being Human, shares family photos featuring Malaika Arora, Seema Sajdeh: 'Family that continues to grow'

Salman Khan celebrates 12 years of Being Human, shares family photos featuring M

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

HomeCricket

CRICKET

'I could have led ODI side if...': Suryakumar Yadav drops bombshell after Rohit Sharma’s sacking

Suryakumar Yadav makes a bold claim on India’s ODI captaincy following Rohit Sharma’s exit. The Mumbai batter reveals he could have led the side and shares insights on leadership, opportunity, and the future of India’s limited-overs team.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 18, 2025, 08:09 PM IST

'I could have led ODI side if...': Suryakumar Yadav drops bombshell after Rohit Sharma’s sacking
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A few days following Rohit Sharma's axing as the ODI captain, Suryakumar Yadav has made a significant assertion, claiming that he could have been in line for the ODI captaincy. Since the 2023 World Cup final, Suryakumar has not participated in any ODIs. His impressive performances in T20I cricket allowed him to surpass Hardik Pandya for the T20I captaincy. However, Suryakumar has struggled to maintain that level of success in ODIs, accumulating 773 runs in 35 innings over 37 ODIs. Shubman Gill has taken over the role of ODI captain from Rohit, while he also supports Suryakumar in T20I matches.

"Now I think that if I had done well in the ODI format, just like how T20I captaincy is going now, I could have got the ODI captaincy as well. I’m thinking about it now. Earlier, I didn’t think about it. Because the format is 30 overs and a bit longer. The ball colour is the same. The jersey is almost the same. Even now, I will try. I’ll give it my 100 percent. It’s always been a dream," Suryakumar was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

Suryakumar made his One Day International (ODI) debut in 2021. However, he has not been part of the ODI team since 2023. Earlier in 2023, Suryakumar also participated in a Test match. He received his first Test call-up in 2021 and had to wait two years before making his debut in red-ball cricket.

Currently, Suryakumar holds the T20 International (T20I) captaincy, but there may be a shift in leadership following the 2026 World Cup. The selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, removed Rohit from the ODI captaincy, despite his success in leading India to victory in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Shubman Gill is at the helm for India in two formats and is a strong candidate to become the all-format captain in 2026. He has already captained India in five T20Is and is set to make his ODI captaincy debut in the first match of the three-game series against Australia on October 19.

Also read| Rohit Sharma breaks silence on ODI World Cup 2027 plans amid future speculation

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Pakistani minister Khawaja Asif again links India with Afghanistan conflict: 'Rulers of Kabul in...'
Pak minister Asif again links India with Afghan conflict: 'Kabul rulers in...'
India vs England Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND-W vs ENG-W live on TV and online?
India vs England Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch
'Crucial for...': Rajnath Singh's BIG statement amid Chinese control over rare earth minerals
'Crucial for...': Rajnath Singh's BIG statement amid Chinese control over...
IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli eye historic ODI feats as India take on Australia Down Under
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli eye historic ODI feats as India take on Australia Down
Massive fire breaks out at Dhaka international airport, all flights suspended
Massive fire breaks out at Dhaka international airport
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE