'I can't': Sourav Ganguly refuses to comment on MS Dhoni's exclusion from BCCI contract list

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly refuses to clarify why Dhoni was axed from the central contract list

The moment when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officially unveiled the central contracts for Indian cricketers, one thing which caught everyone's attention was the exclusion of MS Dhoni.

With questions over the wicketkeeper-batsman's retirement doing the rounds, the decision to exclude him just gave rise to more speculations.

Ever since India's semi-final exit from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against New Zealand in August last year, MSD made himself unavailable for selection. During his break from cricket, the 38-year-old also served for the Indian Army too.

Even the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly refused to speak on the situation when asked about.

"I can't comment on this," Ganguly was quoted as saying by PTI when asked why MSD did not receive a contract extension from the country's cricketing body.

Previously, a BCCI official had clarified that the former Indian captain was informed about it.

Talking to ANI, the source said, "MS Dhoni was informed that he won't be given BCCI's central contract before the decision was announced today. A player needs to play a minimum of three T20 matches in a particular season to be eligible for BCCI central contract".

But when it comes to him playing again, India coach Ravi Shastri said a call on Dhoni would be taken after the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

However, Harbhajan claimed that even if Dhoni had an excellent time in the IPL, he could decide not to play for India.

"If Dhoni has a good IPL and is sure he will because he works so hard... I have no doubt he will have a great IPL. As far as I know, he has made up his mind. If he has a good IPL, he will still make himself unavailable. I don't see him making a comeback. Knowing him, he has played his last game for India during the World Cup," Harbhajan Singh concluded.