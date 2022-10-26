'I am sure BCCI will sort this out', Sourav Ganguly opens up on team India's food issue

Sourav Ganguly

Former BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly has said that BCCI will sort out the food-related issues faced by Team India in Australia. Ganguly's reaction came after Team India were served cold food after their practice session in Australia.

"BCCI will sort it out," said Ganguly when asked about Team India being served cold food in Australia.

According to reports from ANI, Team India was just given sandwiches. The BCCI has told the ICC that the food provided after the practice session in Sydney was cold and not good. Team India did not attend the practice sessions as they were offered a practice venue in Blacktown (in the suburbs of Sydney). They refused because the venue is appropriately 45 minutes away from the team's hotel.

Earlier, former India opener Virender Sehwag took to social media to say that India are way ahead of most western countries when it comes to providing hospitality of the highest standards, slamming Australia's organization of the tournament.

Ganguly also spoke about Ireland's stunning victory over England in the T20 World Cup on Wednesday, a five-run win via Duckworth-Lewis method at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Terming it a "small match", Ganguly said: "This is not the real result, I'm sure they would bounce back. You can't help when it rains."