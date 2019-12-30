'I am sure': BCCI president Sourav Ganguly claims 'THIS' is Team India's biggest challenge next year

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has revealed that Team India's biggest challenge next year will be defeating Australia in their own back yard.

During the 2018-19 season, India defeated a Steve Smith and David Warner less Australia, who were serving their 1-year ban after being found guilty in the ball-tampering scandal.

"I think that's going to be bigger challenge for them (2020 Test series) and I am sure (with) the standards Virat sets for himself and his team, he'll know at the back of his mind that the 2018 Australian team was not the best Australian team of his generation," Ganguly was quoted as saying by India Today.

Them 'Men In Blue' will be taking on Aussies next year, once in India and later in Australia, ahead of the 2020 T20 World Cup.

"And what he's (Kohli) going to face next year in October, which is not far away, it's going to be a different, full strength and strong Australia. They (India) have the team to beat them, they just have to believe and get everything right to beat them," he said.

Also read Watch: Shahid Afridi reveals why he smashed his own TV when he saw his daughter watching Indian daily soap

"So that's what I am looking for, you know when I became captain that was one of my aims, to compete with the best and I remember 2003 in Australia against that Australia, we were outstanding and this team has the potential to do it," he added.

Going into 2020, the former Indian skipper has high hopes for Virat Kohli and Co.

"They have fast bowlers, they have spinners, they have a champion in Virat Kohli, as a batsman it's a new Ajinkya Rahane, which we have seen in the last three, four months and now Rohit Sharma (as opener)," the BCCI chief claimed.

"I am looking forward to his performance, and if India get the order right and the openers, because opening is the most important thing in overseas cricket... so if they can get that right they will be able to beat this Australian team."

"I still expect them to win in England and South Africa in Test matches which they need to do to be a good side. They beat Australia in last year (2018) but I still expect them to win in South Africa and England and they are going back to Australia next year."

India is set to take on Sri Lanka and Australia in a three-match T20I and ODI series in January 2020 on home turf.