'I am sorry': Former BCCI selector breaks silence on Rohit Sharma’s biggest India snub

Former BCCI chief selector Krishnamachari Srikkanth called Rohit Sharma’s omission from India’s 2011 World Cup squad “unfortunate”, though the MS Dhoni-led side went on to defeat Sri Lanka in the final at Wankhede Stadium to end India’s 28-year wait for the World Cup title.

Winning the World Cup is every cricketer’s dream. Just imagine hoisting that golden trophy, held aloft by those three silver pillars—it’s a moment fueled by years of teamwork and sacrifice. India’s victory in 2011 was monumental. After nearly three decades, MS Dhoni and his squad brought the cup home, making India the first country to win a World Cup on its own soil. The country erupted in joy, but every success story comes with its tough calls—and a few left people scratching their heads.

Take Rohit Sharma, for example. Even though he was already making waves in ODI cricket, he didn’t make the final squad for that World Cup. Missing out on a stage like that stings, especially for a talent like his. Still, Rohit didn’t let the setback hold him back; he went on to become one of India’s best white-ball batters.

So why leave him out? Kris Srikkanth, who chaired the selectors back then, cleared the air. It wasn’t about Rohit’s lack of talent. The decision came down to team balance and the kind of player profile they needed to chase the trophy. Srikkanth and his team leaned on a formula that worked back in ’83—pick players who can do more than one job, those genuine all-rounders who could bail the team out with both bat and ball.

"I feel bad for him even today. I told Rohit last year, I'm sorry, boss. It's not by purpose, but it's just that we want to take those half all-rounders. Our thought process was similar to that of the 1983 World Cup. And at the end of the day, who was the Player of the Tournament? Yuvraj Singh, with the ball and bat. We had Sehwag, Sachin, Raina, and Yusuf Pathan all chipping in with overs. We had Ashwin as a backup for Harbhajan. Even Yusuf Pathan is a half all-rounder," Srikkanth told Ayaz Memon on The Week podcast.

Krish Srikkanth reveals why he dropped Rohit Sharma from 2011 world cup squad:



I feel bad for him even today. I told Rohit last year, I'm sorry, boss. It's not by purpose, but it's just that we want to take those half all-rounders. Our thought process was similar to that of… pic.twitter.com/mm9IpVXDdx April 22, 2026

That approach paid off big time. India’s lineup was packed with batting depth and plenty of bowling options—something that echoed again in their 2026 T20 World Cup victory. All-rounders stepped up throughout 2011. Yuvraj Singh was the heartbeat of India’s campaign, scoring runs, taking wickets, and clinching the Player of the Tournament award, all while fighting through the early stages of cancer. It takes guts to deliver when the stakes are that high.

It wasn’t just Yuvraj, though. Suresh Raina, Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, even Yusuf Pathan—they all chipped in with the ball when needed. It showed the selectors were serious about flexibility and team-first thinking during selection meetings.

Meanwhile, Rohit had already made his ODI debut against Ireland and had close to 1,200 runs from about 57 games, including seven fifties, before he got left out. He’d shown what he could do in Australia during the Commonwealth Bank Series, too. Not winning the World Cup yet probably still nags him, but given his journey since, it’s clear he used the experience as fuel—and turned himself into a modern great.

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