I am OUT! James Neesham deletes tweet about MS Dhoni's controversial run out in IPL 2019 final- here's why

James Neesham had deleted his viral tweet about MS Dhoni's run out during the final of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019. On Wednesday, Neesham revealed that he had deleted the tweet and listed his reasons for doing so.

Neesham had weighed on the controversial run out during the match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. Dhoni was given run out after a direct hit from Mumbai Indians' Ishan Kishan during CSK's chase. It looked a very close call and the third umpire Nigel Llong gave it out after long deliberation.

Social media was divided over the run out decision.

Neesham had uploaded an image from the match and wrote: "I love how passionate some fans are about our sport. I have huge respect for MS but how anyone could see the below photo and say it's not out truly astounds me."

However, after a lot of people did no agree and reacted to his comment, Neesham removed his post.

"I’ve deleted my tweet about MS Dhoni’s runout, not because I’ve changed my mind, but because: 1. I’m sick of seeing the same dumb comments in my feed 200 times a day. 2. I just don’t actually care. Please don’t bother tweeting me about it again. Have a good day everyone (sic)," Neesham wrote on Wednesday.