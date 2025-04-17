Virat Kohli is known for being one of the top athletes in the world for brand endorsements. Recently, he removed promotional posts from his Instagram account, sparking curiosity among his fans and followers.

Virat Kohli's recent social media activity has sparked significant interest online. As one of the most followed celebrities on various social media platforms, including Instagram with 271 million followers and X with 67.7 million followers, Kohli holds a prominent position in the world of social media influence. Known for his successful brand endorsements, Kohli recently made a notable move by removing promotional posts from his Instagram account and shifting them to the reels section. This action, while done without explanation, has captivated the attention of internet users.

In response to the curiosity surrounding his social media strategy, Kohli has chosen to address the matter and break his silence on the subject.

"I'm in a very interesting place with social media. Currently, I'm not in a space where I'd be engaging too much, you never know about the future. But, it definitely needed a reset," Kohli said in a video on RCB's YouTube channel.

Virat Kohli made headlines last year when he announced his retirement from T20 Internationals after leading India to their second T20 World Cup victory in the Americas. Over his impressive career, he played 125 matches, racking up 4,188 runs, which includes one century and 38 fifties, all while maintaining an average of 48.69 and a strike rate of 137.04.

His childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, praised Kohli for reaching the milestone of his 100th T20 fifty, comparing it to scoring 100 centuries in ODIs, highlighting the remarkable consistency Kohli has shown throughout his career.

Kohli's stellar performance in IPL 2025 continued as he notched up his third fifty of the season, playing a crucial role in his team's successful chase of 174 runs against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur on Sunday, finishing with nine wickets to spare. With this achievement, he became only the second player, after Australia's David Warner, to hit a century of fifties in T20 cricket.

