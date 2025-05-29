Shreyas Iyer expected to be a key player after Kohli's retirement, was unexpectedly absent from the Test squad despite his impressive Ranji Trophy season involving 480 runs in five matches.

With Ravichandran Ashwin, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma hanging up their Test cricket boots after the Australia tour, the Indian team is gearing up for an exciting transition as they head into the much-anticipated England tour in late June. Shubman Gill has been named captain, with Rishabh Pant stepping in as his right-hand man, following the selectors' announcement of the squad last week. It’s also great to see Karun Nair making a comeback after a nine-year hiatus.

One of the biggest surprises in the Test squad was the absence of Shreyas Iyer, who many thought would be a shoo-in after Kohli's unexpected retirement. He had a solid Ranji Trophy season, racking up 480 runs in five matches, including two centuries, with an impressive average of 68.57.

What stood out the most was Iyer's ability to tackle his previous weakness against short balls, which had been evident during the Champions Trophy earlier this year, where he finished as India's top scorer and second overall in the tournament. He continued his stellar form in the ongoing IPL 2025, leading the Punjab Kings to the top of the league table, just two wins away from clinching their first title. Despite all this, Iyer still didn’t make the cut for the Test team.

"I am not a selector," was Gambhir's terse reply when he was asked about Iyer, who has led Punjab Kings to the IPL play-offs.

The chief selector of the BCCI recently tackled the question about why Iyer wasn't included in the Indian Test team for the England tour. After announcing the squad in Mumbai last week, he told the media, "Shreyas had a solid one-day series and performed well in domestic cricket too, but at the moment, there just isn't a spot for him in Test cricket."

The Mumbai batter last played in Test cricket back in January 2024, but he was dropped from the squad during the home series against England. There were some reports suggesting that an injury issue was the reason behind his exit from the team. Things took a turn when there was a bit of a mess regarding his absence from Mumbai's ongoing Ranji season, even though the BCCI had set rules about participating in domestic matches. While he did make himself available for the last two games, the board had already made their decision and removed him from the central contract.

