MS Dhoni batted at number nine against RCB and scored 30 runs in 16 balls. However, by the time he came to bat the game was already over leading to criticism of his decision to bat so low in the order.

In an important IPL game at home, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered a crushing 50-run loss to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). CSK suffered a heartbreaking defeat after failing to manage 146-8 in their 20 overs while chasing a formidable total of 197 runs. Early losses of key top-order batters caused the team to struggle from the outset, placing a lot of pressure on the middle order to perform. Unfortunately, CSK struggled to find their rhythm and eventually failed.

This match was a missed chance for MS Dhoni to make a real impact with the bat. Renowned for his knack for quick scoring in tight situations, Dhoni could have changed the game by moving up the batting order and delivering a quick-fire innings. Instead, he came in at number nine, after R Ashwin, and while he did score 32 runs off just 16 balls—hitting two sixes and three fours—the match was already out of reach by then.

In a prior interview with JioHotstar before the IPL 2025 season, the former CSK captain shared his thoughts on batting lower in the order. Dhoni mentioned that since he’s not competing for a spot on the national team, he prefers to let other players have their moment to shine before him.

"So, if you see, there was a problem in my knee, but it was more manageable than anything else last year. Also, there was a selection for the T20 World Cup. If you look at our team, who were the contenders? Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja) was among the contenders, and Shivam Dube was among the contenders, so you obviously want to give them a chance. I don't want to get selected. I am not competing for that place," said Dhoni.

Dhoni explained his choice to bat lower in the order by pointing out that the players in front of him are performing well, and his decision isn't negatively impacting the franchise.

"And they were doing their job. It's not like a franchise is getting harmed if you are looking to promote players, you know. So, if everybody is doing the role and the responsibility, and it's taking some pressure off me, then why not," he added.

