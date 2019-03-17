I am no slouch, says ODI discard Ravichandran Ashwin as he slams perceptions

"I don't know, it is a perception if you feel like that, that's it," the Kings XI Punjab captain said during the launch of Cricfig here on Saturday.

India's premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin likes talking straight and doesn't believe in beating around the bush.

Currently struggling to find favour in Team India's blue jersey set-up, Ashwin, a regular fixture in Tests, isn't feeling any pressure of being preferred for just one format of the game.

"I don't know, it is a perception if you feel like that, that's it," the Kings XI Punjab captain said during the launch of Cricfig here on Saturday.

"I am not looking at it like that because I am no slouch. In the white-ball format, my records are not bad like what is perceived to be. It is out of perception that wrist-spinners are required in the modern day one-day cricket format, that (is why) I am sitting out. The last one-day match that I played I got 3/28. I would always look back at my career and say it is not due to my effort that I am sitting out of the team, it is due to the supply and demand that the team requires," he added.

The Tamil Nadu cricketer is all set for the 12th season of the IPL. Asked if he has planned to add more variations to his deliveries, he said: "I have always maintained that you can spin the ball into the batsman or out of the batsman, you can't do anything more than that. I am just adding more ammunition to my own skill and try and add more strength to my game and that's all it has always been.

"I have never played for the galleries, never really played for the records, never really played for places. I just enjoy the sport, the sport has given me everything. When I picked up the bat and ball as a eight-year-old it gave me everything, I love it. Even today when I play a club game, when I play on the streets, I enjoy it. For me it is all about playing the game that I love and excelling in the best possible way I can," he said.

Lately, there have been talks of going back to one ball instead of two in ODI cricket. On it, Ashwin said: "Every time is there is a calamity in our house, we think about it. Michael Atherton speaks after a heavy scoring series in the West Indies, so did Mr Sachin when we had a heaving scoring series some time back in India. It happens all the time when you have two new balls, the increasing ground size, the advent of T20, the confidence with which the batsmen clear the field, the quality of bats, all those go hand in hand to try and address something and restore some sort of a balance to the bowlers. But I sometimes worry for the safety of the bowlers at the other end, when they are actually receiving a catch or something."

On the workload management of the World Cup-bound players in the IPL, Ashwin said the player needs to stay in the present instead of thinking too far ahead.

"I don't think as a cricketer you can look far ahead about what needs to be done and how you can manage it. As a cricketer or as a sportsperson, you just concentrate on what happens today. The franchise has invested money on you. Obviously it is a massive tournament, everybody plays for pride, everybody wants to perform and excel.

"Obviously, bowlers have more chances of succumbing to injuries because of the workload they go through, it is physically more hard on the body than the batters. Probably from that point of view, if you look at a Bumrah or a Bhuvneshwar, Bumrah has been fine but Bhuvneshwar has had a few concerns over the last year or so. I think from that point of view the bowlers need to be taken good care of," he said.