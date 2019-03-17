I am no slouch, says ODI discard Ravichandran Ashwin as he slams perceptions

Headlines

Watch: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra bring Ganpati home

Pakistan reclaim No 1 ODI ranking despite India winning Asia Cup final

Wordle 821 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 18

Vicky Kaushal drops adorable photo of hugging his 'cuteipaai' mother, fans call them 'the cutest'

Rohit Sharma gives key injury updates on Axar Patel and Shreyas Iyer ahead of Australia ODI series

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra bring Ganpati home

Pakistan reclaim No 1 ODI ranking despite India winning Asia Cup final

Wordle 821 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 18

Foods to avoid before sleeping

10 fruits that you should not eat after dinner

6 times when Deepika Padukone set major fashion goals in bodycon outfits

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

India gets the world class convention centre Yashobhoomi, must know facts about the mega centre

Asia Cup 2023: India wins 8th Asia Cup title; bags biggest ever victory in ODI history | IND VS SL

Asia Cup 2023: Siraj's six-wicket spell against Sri Lanka rewrites history, know about records broken

Watch: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra bring Ganpati home

Vicky Kaushal drops adorable photo of hugging his 'cuteipaai' mother, fans call them 'the cutest'

Kolkata court issues arrest warrant against Zareen Khan in 2018 cheating case

HomeCricket

Cricket

I am no slouch, says ODI discard Ravichandran Ashwin as he slams perceptions

"I don't know, it is a perception if you feel like that, that's it," the Kings XI Punjab captain said during the launch of Cricfig here on Saturday.

article-main
Latest News

Taus Rizvi

Updated: Mar 17, 2019, 06:15 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India's premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin likes talking straight and doesn't believe in beating around the bush.

Currently struggling to find favour in Team India's blue jersey set-up, Ashwin, a regular fixture in Tests, isn't feeling any pressure of being preferred for just one format of the game.

"I don't know, it is a perception if you feel like that, that's it," the Kings XI Punjab captain said during the launch of Cricfig here on Saturday.

"I am not looking at it like that because I am no slouch. In the white-ball format, my records are not bad like what is perceived to be. It is out of perception that wrist-spinners are required in the modern day one-day cricket format, that (is why) I am sitting out. The last one-day match that I played I got 3/28. I would always look back at my career and say it is not due to my effort that I am sitting out of the team, it is due to the supply and demand that the team requires," he added.

The Tamil Nadu cricketer is all set for the 12th season of the IPL. Asked if he has planned to add more variations to his deliveries, he said: "I have always maintained that you can spin the ball into the batsman or out of the batsman, you can't do anything more than that. I am just adding more ammunition to my own skill and try and add more strength to my game and that's all it has always been.

"I have never played for the galleries, never really played for the records, never really played for places. I just enjoy the sport, the sport has given me everything. When I picked up the bat and ball as a eight-year-old it gave me everything, I love it. Even today when I play a club game, when I play on the streets, I enjoy it. For me it is all about playing the game that I love and excelling in the best possible way I can," he said.

Lately, there have been talks of going back to one ball instead of two in ODI cricket. On it, Ashwin said: "Every time is there is a calamity in our house, we think about it. Michael Atherton speaks after a heavy scoring series in the West Indies, so did Mr Sachin when we had a heaving scoring series some time back in India. It happens all the time when you have two new balls, the increasing ground size, the advent of T20, the confidence with which the batsmen clear the field, the quality of bats, all those go hand in hand to try and address something and restore some sort of a balance to the bowlers. But I sometimes worry for the safety of the bowlers at the other end, when they are actually receiving a catch or something."

On the workload management of the World Cup-bound players in the IPL, Ashwin said the player needs to stay in the present instead of thinking too far ahead.

"I don't think as a cricketer you can look far ahead about what needs to be done and how you can manage it. As a cricketer or as a sportsperson, you just concentrate on what happens today. The franchise has invested money on you. Obviously it is a massive tournament, everybody plays for pride, everybody wants to perform and excel.

"Obviously, bowlers have more chances of succumbing to injuries because of the workload they go through, it is physically more hard on the body than the batters. Probably from that point of view, if you look at a Bumrah or a Bhuvneshwar, Bumrah has been fine but Bhuvneshwar has had a few concerns over the last year or so. I think from that point of view the bowlers need to be taken good care of," he said.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma becomes 9th Indian to play 250 ODI matches, on the cusp of achieving multiple records

    First ‘One Nation, One Election’ committee meet to be held on this date

    Jawan box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan's actioner shows huge jump on 2nd Saturday, crosses Rs 800 crore worldwide

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to ditch traditional red for their wedding, details inside

    Gujarat rains: Schools, colleges to remain closed tomorrow in this district in view of floods

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

    Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

    Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

    Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

    Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE