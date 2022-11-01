Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

'I am hopeful that India will..': Sourav Ganguly makes bold prediction on Team India’s fate in T20 World Cup

Sourav Ganguly made a bold prediction for Team India in their ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 campaign.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 01:13 PM IST

'I am hopeful that India will..': Sourav Ganguly makes bold prediction on Team India’s fate in T20 World Cup
Sourav Ganguly- File Photo

Team India was defeated by the Proteas in their third game of the Super 12 stage, ending their winning streak in the T20 World Cup. While several experts questioned the Indian top order after their failure on a hot surface in Perth, former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly backed Rohit Sharma's men to advance to the semi-finals and predicted they would reach the tournament final in Australia.

Ganguly, who led India to the World Cup final in 2003, has predicted that the Indian side will reach the finals of this year's T20 World Cup, implying that the team has only lost one game and is in decent form, with everyone performing well.

"India only lost one match. India will qualify. Everyone is doing good. India will qualify, I hope. I am hopeful that India will play finals. Let them qualify, and after that they will play last two games. That can be anyone's game," the former BCCI president said speaking at the Cricket Association of Bengal's Annual General Meeting on Monday.

The former Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president also extended his wishes to elder brother Snehasish Ganguly, who was elected the new CAB president unanimously. The CAB was given to the new administration on Monday, October 31. 

The former Indian skipper reckoned that the administration had appointed the right people for the job, who are capable of organizing the matches for next year's 50-over World Cup in the country.

"This is the new team to lead CAB. All of them are very much experienced. We hope they will do good. I don't have to give any suggestions to them. They all know what to do. They will do good. Next year there is World Cup. Not difficult to organise World Cup," the former CAB president added.

"Bengal is doing good. Every time they play good cricket. I hope new office bearers will also do good for the players. There are a lot of talents in Bengal cricket team like Shahbaz Ahmed, Shami is also playing. Mukesh Kumar is there", he said.

Shami is currently with the Indian cricket team in Australia. The veteran pacer bagged a wicket during the opening win vs Pakistan, followed by another against Netherlands. He was also India's best bowler during the defeat vs South Africa, taking one wicket in four overs and conceding 13 runs.

READ| T20 World Cup, IND-BAN team news: Will Rishabh Pant replace Dinesh Karthik in India's playing XI against Bangladesh?

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik, Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, finalists of Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show
In Pics: As deadly floods continue to devastate Pakistan, death toll passes 1,200
Viral Photos of the Day: Saif Ali Khan promotes Vikram Vedha, Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad give couple goals
Brahmastra: Mouni Roy's family, friends watch film in customised t-shirts imprinted with her Junoon look
In Pics: Iranian women protest against 'moral policing' by chopping off hair, burning hijab
Speed Reads
More
First-image
AP Dhillon hospitalised after suffering 'unfortunate injury', writes 'breaks my heart to inform you...'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.