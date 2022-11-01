'I am hopeful that India will..': Sourav Ganguly makes bold prediction on Team India’s fate in T20 World Cup

Sourav Ganguly- File Photo

Team India was defeated by the Proteas in their third game of the Super 12 stage, ending their winning streak in the T20 World Cup. While several experts questioned the Indian top order after their failure on a hot surface in Perth, former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly backed Rohit Sharma's men to advance to the semi-finals and predicted they would reach the tournament final in Australia.

Ganguly, who led India to the World Cup final in 2003, has predicted that the Indian side will reach the finals of this year's T20 World Cup, implying that the team has only lost one game and is in decent form, with everyone performing well.

"India only lost one match. India will qualify. Everyone is doing good. India will qualify, I hope. I am hopeful that India will play finals. Let them qualify, and after that they will play last two games. That can be anyone's game," the former BCCI president said speaking at the Cricket Association of Bengal's Annual General Meeting on Monday.

The former Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president also extended his wishes to elder brother Snehasish Ganguly, who was elected the new CAB president unanimously. The CAB was given to the new administration on Monday, October 31.

The former Indian skipper reckoned that the administration had appointed the right people for the job, who are capable of organizing the matches for next year's 50-over World Cup in the country.

"This is the new team to lead CAB. All of them are very much experienced. We hope they will do good. I don't have to give any suggestions to them. They all know what to do. They will do good. Next year there is World Cup. Not difficult to organise World Cup," the former CAB president added.

"Bengal is doing good. Every time they play good cricket. I hope new office bearers will also do good for the players. There are a lot of talents in Bengal cricket team like Shahbaz Ahmed, Shami is also playing. Mukesh Kumar is there", he said.

Shami is currently with the Indian cricket team in Australia. The veteran pacer bagged a wicket during the opening win vs Pakistan, followed by another against Netherlands. He was also India's best bowler during the defeat vs South Africa, taking one wicket in four overs and conceding 13 runs.

READ| T20 World Cup, IND-BAN team news: Will Rishabh Pant replace Dinesh Karthik in India's playing XI against Bangladesh?