‘I am getting Dhoni bhai, what more do I want?’ Piyush Chawla on playing under MS Dhoni

Piyush Chawla was bought for Rs 6.75 crore by Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2020 auction. Chawla, who was part of the Indian cricket team in the beginning of the 2010s, has slipped down the pegging order in Indian cricket. However, when it comes to the IPL, he is still considered a valuable asset. Chawla is part of the Chennai Super Kings line-up that has a strong spin line-up consisting of Imran Tahir and Mitchell Santner but he is relishing the prospect of playing under MS Dhoni, who he has labelled as the ‘best captain in the world’.

Speaking about his reunion with Dhoni, Chawla said that anybody will love being under a captain who is excellent. “If a captain believes in you, what more do you want? Any legspinner would want a good captain. In my case, I am getting Dhoni, the world’s best captain,” Chawla said to Firstpost.

Piyush Chawla played the last six seasons with two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders. Chawla had tremendous success with Kolkata Knight Riders, picking up 62 wickets from 70 matches. Chawla does not find Gambhir’s captaincy too different from Dhoni.

‘Always helping’

“It’s always the same with Dhoni bhai as well. He gives freedom to the bowler, whatever you feel, go with it. He is always helping you out. And when he feels, this kind of thing might happen, then he gives suggestions to the bowler that let’s do this. Whenever he thought that the bowler would need something in the game, he would advise from behind the wickets. So, that is a very big help,” Chawla said.

Chennai Super Kings will begin IPL 2020 with their opening game against Mumbai Indians on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. Chennai Super Kings are the three-time champions while Mumbai Indians are the four-time champions, having won three out of their four IPL titles by beating MS Dhoni’s side in the final.