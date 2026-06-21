'I am done with it': Virat Kohli shuts down Test cricket comeback, ends weeks of speculation

Months after retiring from Test cricket, Virat Kohli has firmly dismissed any possibility of a comeback. The former India captain's comments end weeks of speculation fuelled by social media activity and public appearances that had reignited hopes of a return to the longest format.

Any comment from Virat Kohli as he nears the end of his career captures attention on social media, particularly regarding his return to Test cricket. As a passionate advocate for red-ball cricket, the renowned cricketer has put an end to the speculation once and for all.

The chatter about Kohli's potential Test comeback intensified last month, coinciding with his retirement announcement. It all began when a former India captain presented a red-ball-themed pair of shoes to his childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma. Following that, statements from his coach and a much-discussed interview with Ravi Shastri fueled the conversation about Kohli's return to red-ball cricket. However, Kohli himself put an end to the rumors during the One8 event.

‘I’m done with it': Virat Kohli on Test comeback

After Kohli gifted the shoes to Rajkumar Sharma, the coach later commented on a podcast about the star player's Test return, saying, “We are talking about it... let's see what happens.” Kohli also sparked discussions online when he appeared alongside Ravi Shastri on a podcast, donning a sweater that many fans believed resembled traditional Test cricket attire.

When host Danish Sait inquired if the price of the new “Red Shoe,” INR 9,230, which matches the total runs he scored in Test cricket, was a subtle indication of his return to the longest format, Kohli quickly dismissed the idea.

Virat Kohli on Test Cricket - " I'm done with it, Thank You "



We can feel the pain behind that smile. pic.twitter.com/SfBbdlPlkf — Sohel. (@SohelVkf) June 21, 2026

He replied, "Na na, I would rather undersell... I'm done with it (Test cricket)," he stated.

Virat Kohli is part of the England ODI squad, pending fitness clearance

Kohli showcased exceptional form in IPL 2026, amassing 675 runs in 16 matches during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) title-winning season. Unfortunately, a hamstring injury sidelined him from the ODI series against Afghanistan, which concluded with a 3-0 victory for India on 20 June.

Currently, he is included in the England ODI squad led by Shubman Gill and is expected to take a fitness test on June 22. Nevertheless, his participation depends on passing the fitness assessment.

Kohli officially retired from red-ball cricket in May 2025. By hanging up his boots, he concluded one of the most illustrious red-ball careers in the history of Indian cricket. He amassed a total of 9,230 runs from 123 Tests, boasting an average of 46.85, which includes 30 centuries and seven double centuries.

Also read| BCCI names India squad for England ODIs: Virat Kohli back, no place for Yashasvi Jaiswal