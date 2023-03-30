Search icon
'I am coming...': Rishabh Pant announces comeback during IPL 2023 - Watch

The Delhi Capitals will kick off their 2023 campaign on April 1 against the Lucknow Super Giants, following the inaugural match of the season the day prior.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 05:12 PM IST

Rishabh Pant (File Photo)

The highly anticipated IPL 2023 is set to kick off on March 31st (Friday), with the Gujarat Titans facing off against the Chennai Super Kings in the opening game at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Unfortunately, this year's tournament will be missing several key players due to injuries. However, the biggest loss this season will undoubtedly be Rishabh Pant, who sustained severe injuries in a car accident last December, ruling him out for the entirety of IPL 2023.

But, there's good news for Pant fans as he is set to make a comeback during the IPL 2023 season. However, there's a twist - he won't be playing for the Delhi Capitals this time around. Instead, a video has surfaced of Pant promoting the food delivery platform Zomato and their latest program, ZPL.

Watch:

“I can’t live without two things. I haven’t been able to play cricket for the past few months, but the doctor has told me to eat properly. So I had lots of healthy food at home and whenever my teammates come over, I order from Zomato. Then slowly, everyone got busy with practice because the cricket season was starting soon. That’s when I felt that if everyone is playing, why not me?" the wicketkepper-batter said.

"I am still in the game boss, I am coming to play," Pant added.

ZPL is an exciting in-app game that allows players to predict the outcome of IPL matches and earn rewards on the Zomato app based on their predictions. 

It's worth noting that Rishabh Pant, the designated captain of the Delhi Capitals, will unfortunately miss the season. However, fans can still look forward to seeing star Australian opening batsman David Warner lead the side. Warner has a proven track record of success, having led the Sunrisers Hyderabad to their only IPL triumph in 2016.

Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 squad: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Ishant Sharma, Phil Salt, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw

