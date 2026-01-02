'I am a proud coloured boy from Pakistan': Usman Khawaja calls time on international career; Sydney Test his final appearance

Usman Khawaja has officially announced his retirement from international cricket following an emotional and powerful speech. The veteran opener confirmed that the Sydney Ashes Test will be final appearance of his international career, bringing the curtain down on a memorable journey with Australia.

Usman Khawaja announced on Friday that he will retire from international cricket following the fifth and final Ashes match against England, leaving behind a legacy as Australia's first Muslim Test cricketer while criticizing perceived "racial stereotyping" throughout his 15-year career. The 39-year-old is set to don his pads for the last time, contingent on selection, when the Test commences in Sydney on Sunday, putting an end to months of speculation regarding his future. This match would mark his 88th Test appearance, concluding a career that began with his debut at the Sydney Cricket Ground in 2011, also against England.

“I’m here to announce today that I will be retiring from all international cricket after the SCG Test match. God, through cricket, has given me far more than I could have imagined. He’s given me memories I’ll carry forever, friendship that goes well beyond the game, and lessons that shaped me, who I am, off the field," Khawaja told reporters on Friday.

Khawaja moved to Australia from Islamabad as a child, overcoming significant challenges to become the nation's first Pakistan-born and first Muslim national player.

"The number one emotion is contentment. I'm very lucky to have played so many games for Australia the way I have," Khawaja said. "I hope I have inspired people along the way.

"Thank you for letting me live my dream, and for sharing it with me."



Lovely, emotional words from Usman Khawaja, as he announced he will retire from international cricket after the Sydney Test.



"I'm a proud Muslim coloured boy from Pakistan who was told that he would never play for the Australian cricket team. Look at me now, and you can do the same," he added.

Having made his Test debut in 2011, the Sydney Ashes Test will be his 88th match in the longest format of the game for Australia. He was also part of Australia's World Test Championship (WTC)-winning team in 2023.

Khawaja leaves behind a remarkable legacy off the field, being the first Pakistan-born cricketer to represent Australia and the first Muslim cricketer to do so as well. He has also played in 49 ODIs for the national team.

To date, Khawaja has accumulated over 8000 international runs across all formats, participating in 87 Tests, 40 ODIs, and nine T20Is. He was honored as the Men's Test Cricketer of the Year for 2023.

Khawaja will appropriately conclude his career in his hometown of Sydney, where he made his debut against England in 2011. The venue also witnessed Khawaja rejuvenating his Test career at the age of 35, after scoring twin centuries against England when Travis Head was sidelined with Covid in early 2022.

“Funnily enough, I live just up the road from the SCG, on Cook Road, to be exact,” he said.

“And as a boy, whose parents were barely scraping through in trying to provide for their kids in a little two-bedroom apartment, I thought, ‘One day, I’m going to be a Test cricketer,” added Khawaja.

Regarding the current Ashes series, Australia is ahead with a score of 3-1 in the five-match contest. Khawaja participated in the first match but could not bat in the second innings because of a back spasm, which led to Travis Head taking the opening position and ultimately delivering a match-winning performance.

Khawaja subsequently missed the second Test in Brisbane and was on the verge of being dropped for the third match in Adelaide. However, a last-minute injury to Steve Smith prompted the left-handed batsman to be called up to play in the middle order.

