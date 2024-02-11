'I am a huge...': R Ashwin reacts to Jasprit Bumrah surpassing him as No. 1 Test bowler

Twitter
Headlines

Watch: Usha Uthup sings Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' in Kolkata, video goes viral, fans call her 'better than Cyrus'

MS Dhoni reveals an amusing reason for picking No. 7 jersey, 'That's the day.....'

Meet owner of over 17 crore acres of land, owns land in every state of India, total value is Rs...

India set to roll out GPS-based toll collection system, know all about it

Meet man who was hired for record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, his whopping salary is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Usha Uthup sings Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' in Kolkata, video goes viral, fans call her 'better than Cyrus'

MS Dhoni reveals an amusing reason for picking No. 7 jersey, 'That's the day.....'

Meet owner of over 17 crore acres of land, owns land in every state of India, total value is Rs...

8 health benefits of black pepper

Health benefits of neem leaves

Best and worst foods for acne

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

Streaming This Week: Indian Police Force, Extra Ordinary Man, Sixty Minutes, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Alia Bhatt exudes royalty in printed saree at award event in Riyadh, fans react

Bharat Ratna For Dr. MS Swaminathan For His Contributions To Nation In Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare

Former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh Is Being Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed The Nation

Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao Will Be Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed

Watch: Usha Uthup sings Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' in Kolkata, video goes viral, fans call her 'better than Cyrus'

This engineer-turned-actor used to live in slums, slept empty stomach, made blockbusters with Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda

In pics: Sonam Kapoor exudes boss vibes as she graces Tommy Hilfiger’s show at New York Fashion Week

HomeCricket

Cricket

'I am a huge...': R Ashwin reacts to Jasprit Bumrah surpassing him as No. 1 Test bowler

Indian cricket veteran Ravichandran Ashwin has heaped praise on fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah for his outstanding performance in the second Test against England, where India secured a 106-run victory in Visakhapatnam.

article-main

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Feb 11, 2024, 02:04 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Indian cricket veteran Ravichandran Ashwin has heaped praise on fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah for his outstanding performance in the second Test against England, where India secured a 106-run victory in Visakhapatnam. Ashwin, acknowledging Bumrah's exceptional display of 'Boomball', credited the speedster for curbing England's aggressive and result-oriented 'Bazball' approach.

Bumrah's stellar performance earned him the 'Player of the Match' award and propelled him to the number-one spot in the Test bowling rankings, surpassing Ashwin.

On his YouTube channel, Ashwin commended Bumrah's remarkable achievement, referring to it as a 'Himalayan feat'. 'The real show stealer was BoomBall. Jasprit Bumrah has bowled extraordinarily. He is the leading wicket-taker with 14 wickets and also the number-one-ranked Test bowler. I am a huge fan of his, and this is a Himalayan feat,' said Ashwin.

Ashwin also took the opportunity to appreciate young batsman Shubman Gill, who broke his fifty-plus drought with a century in the second Test. Ashwin emphasized Gill's undeniable talent and stated that the century silenced critics questioning his batting prowess.

'There is no doubt about the amount of talent that Shubman Gill has. But the hundred justified just the kind of armor he had as a batter,' Ashwin remarked.

Reflecting on the closely contested fourth day of the Test, Ashwin highlighted the team's extraordinary vibe, energy, and performance" that ultimately led them to level the series. Drawing a comparison to England's historic Ashes series in 2005, Ashwin expressed a similar feeling of excitement about the ongoing series against England.

'We came into the fourth day with it all being even-stevens. But our extraordinary vibe, energy, and team performance helped us level the series 1-1. England played an exciting Ashes series against Australia in 2005, and I followed that with great interest. I am getting a similar feeling of excitement about this series as well,' said Ashwin.

Looking ahead to the third Test scheduled to start from February 15 in Rajkot, Ashwin teased the prospect of veteran Cheteshwar Pujara hosting the team for dinner. Pujara, who recently completed his 100 Test matches, has been in excellent form in the ongoing Ranji Trophy, accumulating 648 runs in six matches at an average of 81.00.

'A certified Indian legend who recently concluded his 100 Test matches. We'll be playing in his place. Ravindra Jadeja, Saurashtra. The Rajkot stadium is his home ground, but he is from Jamnagar. Let us wait and watch if Cheteshwar Pujara invites everyone to his home for dinner,' concluded Ashwin.

Notably, Pujara's stellar run in the Ranji Trophy has positioned him as the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Abhishek Ghosalkar murder: Police arrest man whose pistol was used to kill Uddhav Sena leader

DNA Explainer: After Maldives, ‘India Out’ campaign gains traction in Bangladesh, here's why

Pakistan Elections 2024: Nawaz Sharif claims victory without majority, urges other parties to join hands

Mithun Chakraborty’s daughter-in-law Madalsa Sharma slams news of his hospitalisation due to chest pain: ‘It was a...'

Happy Chocolate Day 2024: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes, to share with your beloved partner

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

Streaming This Week: Indian Police Force, Extra Ordinary Man, Sixty Minutes, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Alia Bhatt exudes royalty in printed saree at award event in Riyadh, fans react

Meet actress Surekha Vani, in news for going bald; Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun's co-star, shaved her head for...

In pics: Malaika Arora, Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Orry party with Jonas Brothers after trio's first concert in India

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE