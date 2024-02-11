'I am a huge...': R Ashwin reacts to Jasprit Bumrah surpassing him as No. 1 Test bowler

Indian cricket veteran Ravichandran Ashwin has heaped praise on fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah for his outstanding performance in the second Test against England, where India secured a 106-run victory in Visakhapatnam. Ashwin, acknowledging Bumrah's exceptional display of 'Boomball', credited the speedster for curbing England's aggressive and result-oriented 'Bazball' approach.

Bumrah's stellar performance earned him the 'Player of the Match' award and propelled him to the number-one spot in the Test bowling rankings, surpassing Ashwin.

On his YouTube channel, Ashwin commended Bumrah's remarkable achievement, referring to it as a 'Himalayan feat'. 'The real show stealer was BoomBall. Jasprit Bumrah has bowled extraordinarily. He is the leading wicket-taker with 14 wickets and also the number-one-ranked Test bowler. I am a huge fan of his, and this is a Himalayan feat,' said Ashwin.

Ashwin also took the opportunity to appreciate young batsman Shubman Gill, who broke his fifty-plus drought with a century in the second Test. Ashwin emphasized Gill's undeniable talent and stated that the century silenced critics questioning his batting prowess.

'There is no doubt about the amount of talent that Shubman Gill has. But the hundred justified just the kind of armor he had as a batter,' Ashwin remarked.

Reflecting on the closely contested fourth day of the Test, Ashwin highlighted the team's extraordinary vibe, energy, and performance" that ultimately led them to level the series. Drawing a comparison to England's historic Ashes series in 2005, Ashwin expressed a similar feeling of excitement about the ongoing series against England.

'We came into the fourth day with it all being even-stevens. But our extraordinary vibe, energy, and team performance helped us level the series 1-1. England played an exciting Ashes series against Australia in 2005, and I followed that with great interest. I am getting a similar feeling of excitement about this series as well,' said Ashwin.

Looking ahead to the third Test scheduled to start from February 15 in Rajkot, Ashwin teased the prospect of veteran Cheteshwar Pujara hosting the team for dinner. Pujara, who recently completed his 100 Test matches, has been in excellent form in the ongoing Ranji Trophy, accumulating 648 runs in six matches at an average of 81.00.

'A certified Indian legend who recently concluded his 100 Test matches. We'll be playing in his place. Ravindra Jadeja, Saurashtra. The Rajkot stadium is his home ground, but he is from Jamnagar. Let us wait and watch if Cheteshwar Pujara invites everyone to his home for dinner,' concluded Ashwin.

Notably, Pujara's stellar run in the Ranji Trophy has positioned him as the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament.