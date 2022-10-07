'I always get into fight': PCB chief Ramiz Raja declines invitation to watch IND-PAK match in T20 World Cup

File Photo

Ramiz Raja, Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has announced that he would not be watching Pakistan's opening game against India in the T20 World Cup in Australia. The former Pakistani cricketer confessed that he doesn't enjoy seeing arch-rivals play because he typically gets into a confrontation with other spectators.

"I can't watch the main Pakistan game because I don't feel like watching the game. I'm emotionally very connected and that's why I don't go to the games because I get into fights with people there. Many people asked me to see the main game of the World Cup, but I declined. I'll watch the game at home," Ramiz said in an interview on Samaa TV.

The PCB chairman also acknowledged that Pakistan has some middle order issues, which puts them in tough situations.

"I know there are many problems in the middle and the team is stuck in the big moments, but it's not a problem that can't be solved. Like other teams, Pakistan has a chance to win the World Cup. " They go to Australia to win the trophy and not finish second," added Ramiz.

Ramiz also made a comparison between Indian and Pakistani fans, pointing out that the latter frequently criticizes their country's players even when they do well.

“I will let you know when Virat Kohli scored a century against Afghanistan they forgot their entire Asian Cup. Will we ever do this? What we say is that Babar Azam scored a lot of goals but his strike fee was 135 while David Warner's was 147.3. So that's ineffective," he said.

The Men in Green will face India in their first encounter of the campaign on October 23 (Sunday) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

