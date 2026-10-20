'I also lose my cool': Mohammed Shami breaks silence on media scrutiny and controversies surrounding him

Speaking to the media during Bengal’s Ranji Trophy match against Services in Delhi, Indian pacer Mohammed Shami hit back at coverage linking him to 'unnecessary' controversies.

Mohammed Shami, Team India's star pacer, recently slammed a section of the media, describing it as an attempt to link his name to 'unnecessary' controversies. Yes, you read it right! Shami, who is currently in Delhi for the ongoing Ranji Trophy tournament, also spoke about his teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who recently got a call-up for the upcoming 5-match T20I series against New Zealand.

Shami says media drags him into controversies

''I have said this multiple times: the way he has performed, he should have made a comeback a long time ago. And I also know that you guys (the media) always drag me into controversies, and you enjoy it. I acknowledge the fact that you people have supported me a lot, but one thing everyone should understand is that unnecessary issues should not be created,'' NDTV reported, quoting Shami, who told the media during the Ranji Trophy match between Bengal and Services in Delhi.

''Say what is right. Rest, we are players. We also have a personal life, and we are also bound to make mistakes. Though I don't misbehave with anyone, there are instances when I also lose my cool,'' he added.

Shami's future with Team India remains uncertain

Shami's remarks came at a time when his future in international cricket is in jeopardy, and he has not been part of Team India since March last year. He last featured in the Champions Trophy 2025, which India won in the UAE. Since then, the 36-year-old has been active in domestic cricket and recently played for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy 2026-27.

Meanwhile, there are several reports ciruclating on social media claiming that Shami might not be in the scheme of selectors for the next year's ODI World Cup.

Shami opens up on missing Bengal's playing XI

Most recently, Shami was not included in the Playing XI for Bengal's group match against Services. He opened up about missing out of the Playing XI and said, ''Today, you guys are questioning me and giving all this attention is all because of this team. I even want to retire while playing for Bengal. It doesn't matter at what level you are playing; you just need to be loyal and hardworking. That's the only thing that is in a player's hands.''