FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Was Tiger Shroff the shooters’ second choice? Reports reveal why they changed targets

Was Tiger Shroff shooters’ second choice? Reports reveal why they changed target

MP Ramesh Awasthi’s unique tribute to PM Modi’s birthday: ‘Seva Sankalp Deep’ burns non-stop for a month, concludes with Vedic rituals

MP Ramesh Awasthi’s unique tribute to PM Modi’s birthday: ‘Seva Sankalp Deep’ bu

‘You won’t be able to handle’: Amit Shah warns Bhagwant Mann to hand over drug death cases to CBI

‘You won’t be able to handle’: Amit Shah warns Bhagwant Mann

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha; new movies and shows to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5

OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha

From Whalefall to Project Hail Mary, Resident Evil: 5 must-watch survival flicks of 2026 you can't afford to miss

From Whalefall to Resident Evil: 5 best survival flicks of 2026

Dil Chahta Hai, Cocktail, Dostana: 5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship

5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship

Latest NewsCricket

CRICKET

'I also lose my cool': Mohammed Shami breaks silence on media scrutiny and controversies surrounding him

Speaking to the media during Bengal’s Ranji Trophy match against Services in Delhi, Indian pacer Mohammed Shami hit back at coverage linking him to 'unnecessary' controversies.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 20, 2026, 09:45 PM IST

'I also lose my cool': Mohammed Shami breaks silence on media scrutiny and controversies surrounding him
Shami hits back at 'unnecessary' controversy coverage. (Pic Credits: Instagram/mdshami.11)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Mohammed Shami, Team India's star pacer, recently slammed a section of the media, describing it as an attempt to link his name to 'unnecessary' controversies. Yes, you read it right! Shami, who is currently in Delhi for the ongoing Ranji Trophy tournament, also spoke about his teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who recently got a call-up for the upcoming 5-match T20I series against New Zealand.

Shami says media drags him into controversies

''I have said this multiple times: the way he has performed, he should have made a comeback a long time ago. And I also know that you guys (the media) always drag me into controversies, and you enjoy it. I acknowledge the fact that you people have supported me a lot, but one thing everyone should understand is that unnecessary issues should not be created,'' NDTV reported, quoting Shami, who told the media during the Ranji Trophy match between Bengal and Services in Delhi.

''Say what is right. Rest, we are players. We also have a personal life, and we are also bound to make mistakes. Though I don't misbehave with anyone, there are instances when I also lose my cool,'' he added.

Shami's future with Team India remains uncertain

Shami's remarks came at a time when his future in international cricket is in jeopardy, and he has not been part of Team India since March last year. He last featured in the Champions Trophy 2025, which India won in the UAE. Since then, the 36-year-old has been active in domestic cricket and recently played for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy 2026-27.

Meanwhile, there are several reports ciruclating on social media claiming that Shami might not be in the scheme of selectors for the next year's ODI World Cup.

Shami opens up on missing Bengal's playing XI

Most recently, Shami was not included in the Playing XI for Bengal's group match against Services. He opened up about missing out of the Playing XI and said, ''Today, you guys are questioning me and giving all this attention is all because of this team. I even want to retire while playing for Bengal. It doesn't matter at what level you are playing; you just need to be loyal and hardworking. That's the only thing that is in a player's hands.''

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Jailer 2 box office collection day 6: Rajinikanth film crosses Rs 250 crore in India, mints Rs 500 crore worldwide
Jailer 2 box office collection day 6: Rajinikanth film mints Rs 500 crore
Was Tiger Shroff the shooters’ second choice? Reports reveal why they changed targets
Was Tiger Shroff shooters’ second choice? Reports reveal why they changed target
MP Ramesh Awasthi’s unique tribute to PM Modi’s birthday: ‘Seva Sankalp Deep’ burns non-stop for a month, concludes with Vedic rituals
MP Ramesh Awasthi’s unique tribute to PM Modi’s birthday: ‘Seva Sankalp Deep’ bu
'I also lose my cool': Mohammed Shami breaks silence on media scrutiny and controversies surrounding him
Shami breaks silence on media scrutiny and controversies surrounding him
Daler Mehndi Uttarakhand event row: Kapil Sharma, Badshah, Mika Singh defend singer, say 'legends deserve dignity'
Daler Mehndi Uttarakhand row: Kapil Sharma, Badshah, Mika Singh defend singer
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha; new movies and shows to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha
From Whalefall to Project Hail Mary, Resident Evil: 5 must-watch survival flicks of 2026 you can't afford to miss
From Whalefall to Resident Evil: 5 best survival flicks of 2026
Dil Chahta Hai, Cocktail, Dostana: 5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship
5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship
Navratri Day 4: From Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sanya Malhotra, actresses who embody goddess in blue outfits
Navratri Day 4: From Shraddha, Kriti, Sanya, actresses who embody goddess
Navratri 2026: From Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, take inspiration from Bollywood actresses to stun everyone in white
Navratri: From Alia to Sara, Shraddha, take inspiration from actresses for white
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement